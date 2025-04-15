Equifax - Sponsorship & Booth

Hotel Key Card sponsorship - includes a custom designed key card, full color, given to every attendee.
1/4 page ad
Logo on Welcome Sign
Recognition from the podium
Attendee List
Recognition as a sponsor on TPC Mobile App, TPC Website, Program
Exhibitor Booth
$1,550
2 left!
10x10 Booth, 2 booth workers, 1 table 6foot foot, draped,, 2 lunches, and Wednesday evening reception.
HOURS OF OPERATION
The Exhibit Hall will be open only during the hours listed; however, TPC encourages all exhibitors to make appointments with prospective clients during the conference. A pre-conference listing of all attendees is sent to all exhibiting companies. Networking is the key to success!
Hall Hours
NEW THIS YEAR – Exhibitor Reception Wednesday 5:45 PM to 7:15 PM
Wednesday, September 10th 5:45 PM to 7:15 PM
Thursday, September 11th 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Friday, September 12th 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
