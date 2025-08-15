Payette Valley Riders, Inc.

Payette Valley Riders, Inc.

Equine-nox Fall Play Day 2025

450 6th Ave S

Payette, ID 83661, USA

Sack Race
$3

*Open to all ages

*Cost per individual

*Sack provided

Mutton Busting
$45

*For kids under 65 lbs

*Wear closed-toe shoes & jeans

*Helmet & safety vest provided

Scarecrow Pole Bending
$5

Individually race around the poles. They look like scarecrows so watch out!

Harvest Breakaway Roping
$5

Rope a hay bale with a fake sheep head attached, then let go!

Gourd Relay Race
$5

*Grab a partner!

*Rider 1 rides to the opposite end of the arena and passes a gourd to Rider 2, who races back to the start/finish line. Best time wins!

*Cost is per person.

Barrel Racing
$5

*Rider follows a traditional clover leaf pattern around all 3 barrels as quickly as possible without knocking over a barrel. The fastest clean run wins!

*Cost per individual.

Bake Walk
$5

*Participants follow a marked path on foot with stick horses (provided) OR horseback to music, then stop on a number when music pauses. If your number is called, you win a sweet treat!

*Open to all ages

*Cost per individual

Pony Cart Ride
$3

Take a ride around the PVR Clubhouse in a cart pulled by a cute pony.

Petting Zoo
$3

Enjoy personal interaction with a peacock, rabbits, goats, chickens, and a cow.

Tractor Hay Ride
$5

Take a hay bale ride on a tractor around the PVR trail! See what you can find and/or pick a pumpkin for decorating!

Pumpkin Picking & Decorating
$3

Pick a pumpkin from our wagon or during the tractor ride, and enjoy decorating it!

