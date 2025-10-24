Sales closed

Equinimity's Silent Auction

Equinimity's EASE Intensive
$500

Starting bid

Equinimity’s EASE combines principles from Natural Horsemanship and Somatic Trauma Therapies with healthy relational communication practices including presence and healthy boundaries. EASE offers an experiential and felt-sense understanding (body-knowing in addition to cognitive knowing) that supports healing and integration from developmental and complex trauma. Each experience is tailored to the needs of the individual or small group, providing a unique, impactful offering. This offering is valued at $3250!

Two night Airbnb stay item
Two night Airbnb stay
$300

Starting bid

Peggy O'Kelly, owner of Congruence Tucson & Airbnb's Casa Tridentata offers a space to return to yourself. This beautiful guest house accommodates up to four guests. This rental stay is valued at $1,000!

Couple's Reiki Session w/ Owl Reiki & Wholehearted Reiki item
Couple's Reiki Session w/ Owl Reiki & Wholehearted Reiki
$25

Starting bid

Relax and rejuvenate with a couple's Reiki session alongside the herd at Equinimity. This session is valued at $180!

Yoga Session w/ Jennie Powell Wellness
$25

Starting bid

Tap into pure wellness with a yoga session alongside the herd at Equinimity. This session is valued at $120!

2-hr Session w/ Camille and her horses item
2-hr Session w/ Camille and her horses
$25

Starting bid

Camille with Desert Quail Therapy is offering a session that incorporates myofascial release, craniosacral therapy techniques, reflex integration techniques and more. Session will be with the horses and incorporate grooming, equine massage, groundwork and enjoying the sacred space with them. This session is valued at $250!

Congruence Tucson Somatic Experience w/ the herd item
Congruence Tucson Somatic Experience w/ the herd
$25

Starting bid

Peggy with Congruence Tucson is offering one

Equine-Facilitated Somatic Healing™ session with her herd. Pair this offering with the 2-night Airbnb stay, owned by Peggy! This session is valued at $150!

Hummingbird Mixed Media Artwork by Susan Vose
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful piece of art measures 16" x 20". It's even more stunning in person! This artwork is valued at $150!

"Red" acrylic painting on canvas board by Julie Ragland item
"Red" acrylic painting on canvas board by Julie Ragland
$25

Starting bid

This vibrant piece of art is of one of Equinimity's member of the herd. The painting is 8"x10" unframed, and 13.5"x16.5" matted and framed. This painting is valued at $200!

DeGrazia "Boy Blue" 1982 Vintage Collector Plate item
DeGrazia "Boy Blue" 1982 Vintage Collector Plate
$25

Starting bid

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum donated this brand new collector's plate from their Holiday Series. This 1982 vintage plate is valued at $200!

