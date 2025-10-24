Equinimity's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Equinimity’s EASE combines principles from Natural Horsemanship and Somatic Trauma Therapies with healthy relational communication practices including presence and healthy boundaries. EASE offers an experiential and felt-sense understanding (body-knowing in addition to cognitive knowing) that supports healing and integration from developmental and complex trauma. Each experience is tailored to the needs of the individual or small group, providing a unique, impactful offering. This offering is valued at $3250!
Peggy O'Kelly, owner of Congruence Tucson & Airbnb's Casa Tridentata offers a space to return to yourself. This beautiful guest house accommodates up to four guests. This rental stay is valued at $1,000!
Relax and rejuvenate with a couple's Reiki session alongside the herd at Equinimity. This session is valued at $180!
Tap into pure wellness with a yoga session alongside the herd at Equinimity. This session is valued at $120!
Camille with Desert Quail Therapy is offering a session that incorporates myofascial release, craniosacral therapy techniques, reflex integration techniques and more. Session will be with the horses and incorporate grooming, equine massage, groundwork and enjoying the sacred space with them. This session is valued at $250!
Peggy with Congruence Tucson is offering one
Equine-Facilitated Somatic Healing™ session with her herd. Pair this offering with the 2-night Airbnb stay, owned by Peggy! This session is valued at $150!
This beautiful piece of art measures 16" x 20". It's even more stunning in person! This artwork is valued at $150!
This vibrant piece of art is of one of Equinimity's member of the herd. The painting is 8"x10" unframed, and 13.5"x16.5" matted and framed. This painting is valued at $200!
DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun Museum donated this brand new collector's plate from their Holiday Series. This 1982 vintage plate is valued at $200!
