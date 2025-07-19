Equipped to Excel – Every Child, Every Tool, Every Chance

This free ticket reserves your spot at the 2025 Backpack Drive hosted by Angel Watch Academy. Every child receives a backpack with supplies, and families can enjoy food, games, and music. Optional donation welcomed during checkout to support more children.

This free ticket reserves your spot at the 2025 Backpack Drive hosted by Angel Watch Academy. Every child receives a backpack with supplies, and families can enjoy food, games, and music. Optional donation welcomed during checkout to support more children.

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