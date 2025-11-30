Equipping Church Network Ministry Partnership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Just starting your ministerial studies, we will pour into you the studies and coursework that will equip you to be the vessel God has called you to be.
No expiration
As a Minister who has graduated from the Exhorter level and is still in the process of your ministry growth, your studies and courses will help you achieve your calling.
No expiration
By achieving your studies of ministry, your commitment to continued education, and being a life-long student of the Word, you will have access to the resources of continued growth in your calling.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!