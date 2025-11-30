Patillo Leadership Group

Equipping Church Network Ministry Partnership

Exhorter
$40

Valid for one year

Just starting your ministerial studies, we will pour into you the studies and coursework that will equip you to be the vessel God has called you to be.


Licensed Minister
$50

No expiration

As a Minister who has graduated from the Exhorter level and is still in the process of your ministry growth, your studies and courses will help you achieve your calling.

Ordained
$60

No expiration

By achieving your studies of ministry, your commitment to continued education, and being a life-long student of the Word, you will have access to the resources of continued growth in your calling.

