Equipt

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Equipt

About this event

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Equipt Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

304 N Fairview Dr, Luverne, MN 56156, USA

2 Vikings Football Tickets! item
2 Vikings Football Tickets!
$120

Starting bid

2 Vikings Football Tickets to a 2026 home game of YOUR CHOICE! See Photo of certificate for details.

Donation Value: $300

Ace Gift Card & Painter item
Ace Gift Card & Painter item
Ace Gift Card & Painter
$80

Starting bid

$100 Ace gift card & paint labor for 1 room. See Certificate image for details.

Donation Value: $200

1/2 Hog &$150 Meat Processing Credit item
1/2 Hog &$150 Meat Processing Credit
$120

Starting bid

Locally raised 1/2 Hog & $150 processing credit to V&M Meat Locker in Leota, MN. Hog will be going to the Locker June 2nd. Meat Locker will call winner for processing order.

Donation Value: $300

1/2 Hog &$150 Meat Processing Credit item
1/2 Hog &$150 Meat Processing Credit
$120

Starting bid

Locally raised 1/2 Hog & $150 processing credit to V&M Meat Locker in Leota, MN. Hog will be going to the Locker June 2nd. Meat Locker will call winner for processing order.

Donation Value: $300

D&P Detailing item
D&P Detailing
$112

Starting bid

Highest Ultimate Package- Floor mats cleaned, vents cleaned, vac and dust, clean all glass, clean all door jambs, Hyper shine plastics, full steam/shampoo, carpet extract, clay bar/wax, spot steam, foam canon wash, hand dry, lucas slick mist, bug/salt remover. Any size vehicle qualifies.

Donation Value: $280

Knobloch's Greenhouse $100 Gift Card item
Knobloch's Greenhouse $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Knobloch's Greenhouse $100 Gift Card

The Well Fitness Studio item
The Well Fitness Studio
$26

Starting bid

(1) 5 Class Pass to the Well Fitness Studio

Donation Value: $65

The Well Fitness Studio item
The Well Fitness Studio
$26

Starting bid

(1) 5 Class Pass to the Well Fitness Studio

Donation Value: $65

Party Basket with Face Painting Service item
Party Basket with Face Painting Service
$48

Starting bid

Party Basket with Face Painting Service - 20 count assorted color balloons, 10 count birthday candles, 10 party hats, 2 hour Face Painting party, powder blue 52 in x 108 " table cover, 30 count napkins, birthday gift bag, 20 count plates, 3 rolls wrapping paper.

Donation Value $120

Climbing Flower Massage Therapy item
Climbing Flower Massage Therapy
$26

Starting bid

1 Hour Professional Massage by Climbing Flower Massage Therapy

Donation Value: $65

Climbing Flower Massage Therapy item
Climbing Flower Massage Therapy
$26

Starting bid

1 Hour Professional Massage by Climbing Flower Massage Therapy

Donation Value: $65

Family Membership to Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House item
Family Membership to Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House item
Family Membership to Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House
$100

Starting bid

1 Year Family Membership to The Great Planes Zoo & Butterlfy House & Aquarium (Monarch Package)


Includes: 1-Year UNLIMITED ADMISSION to the Great Plains Zoo AND Butterfly House & Aquarium! This Family membership includes 2 Adults & Up to 4 children.


Parking & Event admission included, 20% discount on food, beverage, and retail. Also included: 4 free guest passes & 15% off additional tickets. Visit other AZA Zoos with Reciprocal Program: also included.


Winner will recieve certificate to bring to the Zoo to register family membership in their name.

Donation Value: $250

Luverne Building Center $100 Gift Card item
Luverne Building Center $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Luverne Building Center $100 Gift Card

Rock Ranch Horse Lesson for 2 item
Rock Ranch Horse Lesson for 2 item
Rock Ranch Horse Lesson for 2
$48

Starting bid

1 hour intro horse lesson for 2 people (ages 6 and up)

& 2 t-shirts

Donation Value: $120

Manley Tire and Oil $120 Certificate item
Manley Tire and Oil $120 Certificate
$48

Starting bid

Manley Tire and Oil $120 Certificate

Manley Tire and Oil Synthetic Oil Change Certificate item
Manley Tire and Oil Synthetic Oil Change Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Manley Tire and Oil Synthetic Oil Change Certificate


Donation Value: $50

Manley Tire and Oil Synthetic Oil Change Certificate item
Manley Tire and Oil Synthetic Oil Change Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Manley Tire and Oil Synthetic Oil Change Certificate


Donation Value: $50

Bolts Turf Care Fertilizer Program item
Bolts Turf Care Fertilizer Program
$120

Starting bid

5 step Fertilizer Program includes pre-emergent, two weed control applications, turf builder throughout the year, and a winterizer (for lawns up to 10,000 sq ft)

Donation Value: $300

Bolts Turf Care Fall Aeration item
Bolts Turf Care Fall Aeration
$70

Starting bid

Fall Aeration Service, which exposes soil to air to improve quality, enhance growth, and support healthy lawn development (for lawns up to 10,000 sq ft)

Donation Value: $170

Bolts Turf Care Emerald Ash Borer Treatment item
Bolts Turf Care Emerald Ash Borer Treatment
$40

Starting bid

Emerald Ash Borer Treatment  protects ash trees from this highly destructive invasive beetle (20 inch DBH or less)

Donation Value: $200

Quickly Clean Home Cleaning Service item
Quickly Clean Home Cleaning Service
$80

Starting bid

Quickly Clean Home Cleaning Service (6 hrs of cleaning)

Donation Value: $200

AbadabaDo Basket item
AbadabaDo Basket
$38

Starting bid

Defy Damage protective shampoo 10.1 oz and Defy Damage protective conditioner 8.5oz, Dream blowout glass frizz fighter 2 oz, Hempz Pomegranite lotion 17oz, K bond 20 JOICO Defy Damage Masque, 0.34 oz, white and pink flower hair clips, 5 no damage hair ties, WET pro detangler brush, sourfuls rainbow berry air heads, Sour patch kids 3.6 oz.

Donation Value: $95

Women's haircut item
Women's haircut
$19

Starting bid

Women's haircut by Alyssa Tiesler

Donation Value: $35

Kids Haircut item
Kids Haircut
$9

Starting bid

Kids Haircut by Alyssa Tiesler

Donation Value: $23

10lbs Local Ground Beef Bundle item
10lbs Local Ground Beef Bundle
$24

Starting bid

10lbs Local Ground Beef processed by V&M Meat Locker, Leota MN

Donation Value: $60

10lbs Local Ground Beef Bundle item
10lbs Local Ground Beef Bundle
$24

Starting bid

10lbs Local Ground Beef processed by V&M Meat Locker, Leota MN

Donation Value: $60

Bluestem Catering Co. $25 Gift Card item
Bluestem Catering Co. $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Bluestem Catering Co. $25 Gift Card

Bluestem Catering Co. $25 Gift Card item
Bluestem Catering Co. $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Bluestem Catering Co. $25 Gift Card

Reptile Adventure Zoo Admission Tickets item
Reptile Adventure Zoo Admission Tickets
$16

Starting bid

4 admission tickets, 2 adult 2 kids

See website for more: https://www.reptileadventurezoo.com/

Donation Value: $42

Large Dog Basket item
Large Dog Basket
$20

Starting bid

Nerf Dog tug toy, Thunder Tuggerz 13 squeekers, 4 nerf tog balls, Quado interactive dog treat, Denties 20 Dental Sticks, Finleys Turkey griller strips, 14.5 oz, Lovin Tenders 8' chicken 6 pack

Donation Value: $50

Small/Medium Dog Basket item
Small/Medium Dog Basket
$20

Starting bid

tootiez toy, playology beef scented pull toy, lamb chop flat sqeaky dog toy, Lovin Tenders 18 pack collagen dog chews, 20 Kind rewards dental chews, Finleys Griller strips 14.5 oz

Donation Value: $50

Century Willo LLC $30 Bouquet Certificate item
Century Willo LLC $30 Bouquet Certificate item
Century Willo LLC $30 Bouquet Certificate
$12

Starting bid

Century Willo LLC $30 Bouquet Certificate

Century Willo LLC $15 Bouquet Certificate item
Century Willo LLC $15 Bouquet Certificate item
Century Willo LLC $15 Bouquet Certificate
$6

Starting bid

Century Willo LLC $15 Bouquet Certificate

Century Willo LLC $25 Bouquet Certificate item
Century Willo LLC $25 Bouquet Certificate item
Century Willo LLC $25 Bouquet Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Century Willo LLC $25 Bouquet Certificate

Sheet Set Bundle item
Sheet Set Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Clara Clark Deluxe Queen Sheet set Premier 1800 Collection (microfiber), Juniper Apothecary pillow spray 2 oz, Magnesium support sleep cream 2 oz


Donation Value: $80

2 Arnolds Park Day Passes item
2 Arnolds Park Day Passes
$16

Starting bid

2 Arnolds Park Day Passes


Donation Value: $84

Palace Movie Theatre Tickets item
Palace Movie Theatre Tickets
$16

Starting bid

(4) Palace Movie Theatre Tickets

Donation Value: $40

Infrared Sauna Punchcard Basket item
Infrared Sauna Punchcard Basket
$30

Starting bid

Infrared Sauna punchcard (5 Sauna Sessions), Huntington Homes Soy Blend Spring Iris Candle, 3 pairs of fuzzy socks size 9-11, Teddy Sherpa Throw 50"x60", Lemongrass and green tea bath fizzer, Journal

Donation Value: $75

Wine/Revel Basket item
Wine/Revel Basket
$28

Starting bid

$20 Revel Kitchen giftcard, two awesome wine glasses, non-alcholic crisp apple sparkling wine, and Dubai chocolate

Donation Value: $70

XL Black Nike Sweatshirt item
XL Black Nike Sweatshirt
$28

Starting bid

Print Express XL Black Nike Sweatshirt

Donation Value: $70

Medium Green North Face item
Medium Green North Face
$26

Starting bid

Print Express Medium Green North Face 1//4 Zip Fleece- Mens

Donation Value: $65

Sunshine Foods $50 Gift Card item
Sunshine Foods $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Sunshine Foods $50 Gift Card

5 Dozen Farm Fresh Eggs item
5 Dozen Farm Fresh Eggs
$6

Starting bid

5 Dozen Farm Fresh Eggs

Donation Value: $15

Small Faith Teeshirt item
Small Faith Teeshirt
$16

Starting bid

Print Express Small Faith Teeshirt-Womens

Donation Value: $20

Small Faith Crewneck item
Small Faith Crewneck
$12

Starting bid

Print Express Small Faith Crewneck-Womens

Donation Value: $30

John Deere Sign item
John Deere Sign
$15

Starting bid

John Deere Sign

Measures 24"x24"

Donation Value: $60

Mary Kay Basket item
Mary Kay Basket
$32

Starting bid

Shea body wash, Lindt Neapolitan truffles, Patchouli hand poured 11.6 oz Ambered patchouli, currant, warm vanilla musk, Millhome Scallop Edge chenille throw, 100 sheet magnetic notepad, Fringe guest towel/dinner napkins32 count, Cold/Hot eye mask, turquoise "Wellness" stainless steel tumbler.

Donation Value: $80

Bomgaars Gift Card item
Bomgaars Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

$100 Bomgaars Giftcard

Sandra Dowie Original print of Jesus on the Cross item
Sandra Dowie Original print of Jesus on the Cross
$80

Starting bid

Sandra Dowie Original print of Jesus on the Cross.

Measures 26"Tx20"W

Donation Value: $200

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