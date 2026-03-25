Equipt Silent Auction 2026

1 Year Family Membership to The Great Planes Zoo & Butterlfy House & Aquarium (Monarch Package)





Includes: 1-Year UNLIMITED ADMISSION to the Great Plains Zoo AND Butterfly House & Aquarium! This Family membership includes 2 Adults & Up to 4 children.





Parking & Event admission included, 20% discount on food, beverage, and retail. Also included: 4 free guest passes & 15% off additional tickets. Visit other AZA Zoos with Reciprocal Program: also included.





Winner will recieve certificate to bring to the Zoo to register family membership in their name.

Donation Value: $250