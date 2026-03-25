Equipt Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
2 Vikings Football Tickets to a 2026 home game of YOUR CHOICE! See Photo of certificate for details.
Donation Value: $300
Starting bid
$100 Ace gift card & paint labor for 1 room. See Certificate image for details.
Donation Value: $200
Starting bid
Locally raised 1/2 Hog & $150 processing credit to V&M Meat Locker in Leota, MN. Hog will be going to the Locker June 2nd. Meat Locker will call winner for processing order.
Donation Value: $300
Starting bid
Locally raised 1/2 Hog & $150 processing credit to V&M Meat Locker in Leota, MN. Hog will be going to the Locker June 2nd. Meat Locker will call winner for processing order.
Donation Value: $300
Starting bid
Highest Ultimate Package- Floor mats cleaned, vents cleaned, vac and dust, clean all glass, clean all door jambs, Hyper shine plastics, full steam/shampoo, carpet extract, clay bar/wax, spot steam, foam canon wash, hand dry, lucas slick mist, bug/salt remover. Any size vehicle qualifies.
Donation Value: $280
Starting bid
Knobloch's Greenhouse $100 Gift Card
Starting bid
Scheels Youth Trek Precaliber 20 CST Bike and Lock
Donation Value: $380
see bike details at https://www.scheels.com/p/76868259478/?store=48&cq_src=google_ads&cq_cmp=22847130683&cq_con=203463371748&cq_term=&cq_med=pla&cq_plac=&cq_net=g&cq_pos=&cq_plt=gp&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22847130683&gclid=CjwKCAjw7vzOBhBxEiwAc7WNrzdN_Tw0dY0sWjnzQAtlfg83cYkDste78hQKowyTWz7e3173ae2JqBoCw1QQAvD_BwE
Starting bid
(1) 5 Class Pass to the Well Fitness Studio
Donation Value: $65
Starting bid
(1) 5 Class Pass to the Well Fitness Studio
Donation Value: $65
Starting bid
Party Basket with Face Painting Service - 20 count assorted color balloons, 10 count birthday candles, 10 party hats, 2 hour Face Painting party, powder blue 52 in x 108 " table cover, 30 count napkins, birthday gift bag, 20 count plates, 3 rolls wrapping paper.
Donation Value $120
Starting bid
1 Hour Professional Massage by Climbing Flower Massage Therapy
Donation Value: $65
Starting bid
1 Hour Professional Massage by Climbing Flower Massage Therapy
Donation Value: $65
Starting bid
1 Year Family Membership to The Great Planes Zoo & Butterlfy House & Aquarium (Monarch Package)
Includes: 1-Year UNLIMITED ADMISSION to the Great Plains Zoo AND Butterfly House & Aquarium! This Family membership includes 2 Adults & Up to 4 children.
Parking & Event admission included, 20% discount on food, beverage, and retail. Also included: 4 free guest passes & 15% off additional tickets. Visit other AZA Zoos with Reciprocal Program: also included.
Winner will recieve certificate to bring to the Zoo to register family membership in their name.
Donation Value: $250
Starting bid
Luverne Building Center $100 Gift Card
Starting bid
1 hour intro horse lesson for 2 people (ages 6 and up)
& 2 t-shirts
Donation Value: $120
Starting bid
Manley Tire and Oil $120 Certificate
Starting bid
Manley Tire and Oil Synthetic Oil Change Certificate
Donation Value: $50
Starting bid
Manley Tire and Oil Synthetic Oil Change Certificate
Donation Value: $50
Starting bid
5 step Fertilizer Program includes pre-emergent, two weed control applications, turf builder throughout the year, and a winterizer (for lawns up to 10,000 sq ft)
Donation Value: $300
Starting bid
Fall Aeration Service, which exposes soil to air to improve quality, enhance growth, and support healthy lawn development (for lawns up to 10,000 sq ft)
Donation Value: $170
Starting bid
Emerald Ash Borer Treatment protects ash trees from this highly destructive invasive beetle (20 inch DBH or less)
Donation Value: $200
Starting bid
Quickly Clean Home Cleaning Service (6 hrs of cleaning)
Donation Value: $200
Starting bid
Defy Damage protective shampoo 10.1 oz and Defy Damage protective conditioner 8.5oz, Dream blowout glass frizz fighter 2 oz, Hempz Pomegranite lotion 17oz, K bond 20 JOICO Defy Damage Masque, 0.34 oz, white and pink flower hair clips, 5 no damage hair ties, WET pro detangler brush, sourfuls rainbow berry air heads, Sour patch kids 3.6 oz.
Donation Value: $95
Starting bid
Women's haircut by Alyssa Tiesler
Donation Value: $35
Starting bid
Kids Haircut by Alyssa Tiesler
Donation Value: $23
Starting bid
10lbs Local Ground Beef processed by V&M Meat Locker, Leota MN
Donation Value: $60
Starting bid
10lbs Local Ground Beef processed by V&M Meat Locker, Leota MN
Donation Value: $60
Starting bid
Bluestem Catering Co. $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
Bluestem Catering Co. $25 Gift Card
Starting bid
4 admission tickets, 2 adult 2 kids
See website for more: https://www.reptileadventurezoo.com/
Donation Value: $42
Starting bid
Nerf Dog tug toy, Thunder Tuggerz 13 squeekers, 4 nerf tog balls, Quado interactive dog treat, Denties 20 Dental Sticks, Finleys Turkey griller strips, 14.5 oz, Lovin Tenders 8' chicken 6 pack
Donation Value: $50
Starting bid
tootiez toy, playology beef scented pull toy, lamb chop flat sqeaky dog toy, Lovin Tenders 18 pack collagen dog chews, 20 Kind rewards dental chews, Finleys Griller strips 14.5 oz
Donation Value: $50
Starting bid
Century Willo LLC $30 Bouquet Certificate
Starting bid
Century Willo LLC $15 Bouquet Certificate
Starting bid
Century Willo LLC $25 Bouquet Certificate
Starting bid
Clara Clark Deluxe Queen Sheet set Premier 1800 Collection (microfiber), Juniper Apothecary pillow spray 2 oz, Magnesium support sleep cream 2 oz
Donation Value: $80
Starting bid
2 Arnolds Park Day Passes
Donation Value: $84
Starting bid
(4) Palace Movie Theatre Tickets
Donation Value: $40
Starting bid
Infrared Sauna punchcard (5 Sauna Sessions), Huntington Homes Soy Blend Spring Iris Candle, 3 pairs of fuzzy socks size 9-11, Teddy Sherpa Throw 50"x60", Lemongrass and green tea bath fizzer, Journal
Donation Value: $75
Starting bid
$20 Revel Kitchen giftcard, two awesome wine glasses, non-alcholic crisp apple sparkling wine, and Dubai chocolate
Donation Value: $70
Starting bid
Print Express XL Black Nike Sweatshirt
Donation Value: $70
Starting bid
Print Express Medium Green North Face 1//4 Zip Fleece- Mens
Donation Value: $65
Starting bid
Sunshine Foods $50 Gift Card
Starting bid
5 Dozen Farm Fresh Eggs
Donation Value: $15
Starting bid
Print Express Small Faith Teeshirt-Womens
Donation Value: $20
Starting bid
Print Express Small Faith Crewneck-Womens
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
John Deere Sign
Measures 24"x24"
Donation Value: $60
Starting bid
Shea body wash, Lindt Neapolitan truffles, Patchouli hand poured 11.6 oz Ambered patchouli, currant, warm vanilla musk, Millhome Scallop Edge chenille throw, 100 sheet magnetic notepad, Fringe guest towel/dinner napkins32 count, Cold/Hot eye mask, turquoise "Wellness" stainless steel tumbler.
Donation Value: $80
Starting bid
$100 Bomgaars Giftcard
Starting bid
Sandra Dowie Original print of Jesus on the Cross.
Measures 26"Tx20"W
Donation Value: $200
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