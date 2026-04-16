Equipt

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Equipt

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Equipt Silent Auction 2026 Number 2!

Pick-up location

304 N Fairview Dr, Luverne, MN 56156, USA

Car Set item
Car Set
$16

Starting bid

Car Set- Model Car, 5 Hot Wheels Cars, and Remote Control Car


Donation Value: $40

Faith Fire Pit item
Faith Fire Pit item
Faith Fire Pit item
Faith Fire Pit
$110

Starting bid

Twisted Farmers Fab hand crafted fire pit. Width 32in, Depth 22in, Height 12in.


Donation Value $275

Yellow Rose Cookie Shoppe Certificate item
Yellow Rose Cookie Shoppe Certificate
$23

Starting bid

Certificate for 1 Dozen decorated sugar cookies from Yellow Rose Cookie Shoppe, Luverne MN

Donation Value: $58

VIP Front Row Seats at the Equipt Spring Program item
VIP Front Row Seats at the Equipt Spring Program
$10

Starting bid

VIP Front Row Seating for up to 8 guests at Equipt's Spring Program Friday, May 1st at 2pm.

Donation Value: priceless

Equipt Student Painted Nativity Set item
Equipt Student Painted Nativity Set
$30

Starting bid

One of a kind, student-painted nativity scene. Uniquely, there are 18 pieces to this set & also 18 students at Equipt! Each student helped paint a piece of this beautiful scene. Finished with a gloss and ready for bidding!

Donation Value: $75

Rock River Relitcs Set item
Rock River Relitcs Set
$15

Starting bid

Rock River Relics- Earrings, Necklace, and Angel Ornament

Donation Value: $46

The Green Rail $50 Gift Card item
The Green Rail $50 Gift Card item
The Green Rail $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

The Green Rail $50 Gift Card

Bible Journal Set item
Bible Journal Set
$32

Starting bid

Bible Journal set- Lifelines rub and sniff colored pencils, Large print bible word search, The Chosen adult coloring book, Mr Pen bible journaling kit


Donation Value: $80

Food Saver & Knife item
Food Saver & Knife
$40

Starting bid

Food Saver & Knife- Geryon Vac food sealer, 2 vacuum seal rolls, 11"x50' and 8"x 50'. Pioneer woman Nakiri knife


Donation Value: $100

50 min Reflexology Session item
50 min Reflexology Session
$26

Starting bid

Sole and Body Connection with Deborah Taubert. A relaxing and restorative experience to reduce stress and encourage overall wellbeing.

Donation Value: $65

50 min Reflexology Session item
50 min Reflexology Session
$26

Starting bid

Sole and Body Connection with Deborah Taubert. A relaxing and restorative experience to reduce stress and encourage overall wellbeing.

Donation Value: $65

50 min Reflexology Session item
50 min Reflexology Session
$26

Starting bid

Sole and Body Connection with Deborah Taubert. A relaxing and restorative experience to reduce stress and encourage overall wellbeing.

Donation Value: $65

50 min Reflexology Session item
50 min Reflexology Session
$26

Starting bid

Sole and Body Connection with Deborah Taubert. A relaxing and restorative experience to reduce stress and encourage overall wellbeing.

Donation Value: $65

Welcome Home sign item
Welcome Home sign
$24

Starting bid

Welcome Home sign Measures 24"W x 15"T

Donation Value: $60


Creepy Crawley Bundle item
Creepy Crawley Bundle
$20

Starting bid

Creepy Crawley Bundle - Critter Viewer Container, Poke a Dot Dinosaurs Books, Bug and critter set

Donation Value: $50

Tea Basket item
Tea Basket
$40

Starting bid

Tea Basket- 8 oz Chamomile Flowers 100% organic, Clay Teapot and 4 clay tea cups, tea strainer, floral cloth

Donation Value: $100

Create Basket item
Create Basket
$24

Starting bid

Create Basket- Friendship Bracelet Set, Bead Set, Stained Glass set, DIY Glass MAMA bottle and straw toppers

Donation Value: $60

Pokemon Kit item
Pokemon Kit
$48

Starting bid

Pokemon Kit- 6 pack of 12 Ultra Rare Pokemon Cards, (12) 1x holo rare pack, Pokemon color in 3D puffy stickers makes 60 stickers.

Donation Value: $120

Girly Kit item
Girly Kit
$24

Starting bid

Girly kit - Flip top bead shop beading set, selfie VLOG LED ring light, Ezee Beads charms (NO IRON, JUST ADD WATER), DIY Glass MAMA bottle and straw toppers, purple kitty unicorn squishmallow

Donation Value: $60

Blue Fun Kit item
Blue Fun Kit
$20

Starting bid

Blue Fun Kit - Multi colored warmie with wings, Blue Tie Dye popper case, Pop journal, blue fleece throw 50x60", Cutie fruities blueberry, Ribbity Flibbity leap game.

Donation Value: $100

Giant Monkey Plush item
Giant Monkey Plush
$12

Starting bid

Giant Monkey Plush (Aprox 2 1/2 ft tall)

Donation Value: $30

Luumii Light and Candles Bundle item
Luumii Light and Candles Bundle
$16

Starting bid

Luumii Light and candles bundle - Fine Porcelain Lithophane Luumii light dome with highly detailed designs, Huntington Home White Peach Cobbler soy blend candle, Huntington Home sunset citrus coconut soy blend candle

Donation Value: $40

Pink Unicorn Squishy Set item
Pink Unicorn Squishy Set item
Pink Unicorn Squishy Set
$8

Starting bid

Pink Unicorn Squishy Set- Pink bucket, Flow Ring, Squishies, $10 Redeemed Remnants Certificate

Donation Value: $20

Girly Squishy Set item
Girly Squishy Set
$8

Starting bid

Girly Squishy Set- Butterfly popit purse, squishies, lip balm, swishmallow, flow ring

Donation Value: $20

Play Set item
Play Set
$20

Starting bid

Play Set- Tree of Life Puzzle, Wireless speaker, Flow ring, Needoh, Tumblers

Donation Value: $50

Red Relax Set item
Red Relax Set
$16

Starting bid

Red Relax Set- Blanket, Candle, Towel, candle warmer, mug

Donation Value: $40

Kitty Kit item
Kitty Kit item
Kitty Kit
$24

Starting bid

Kitty Kit- Warmie, Needo, Book, and Reedemed Remnants $10

Donation Value: $60

Red Shirt and Sip item
Red Shirt and Sip
$20

Starting bid

Red Shirt and Sip- (2) Medium Faith teeshirts, Faith over Fear water bottle

Donation Value: $50

Men Shirt and Sip item
Men Shirt and Sip
$20

Starting bid

Men Shirt and Sip- 1 Large, 2 XL Shirts, Real Men Love Jesus water bottle

Donation Value: $70

Hot Shot Set item
Hot Shot Set item
Hot Shot Set
$16

Starting bid

Hot Shot Set- Hot Shot Needoh, Tiddley Winks, Flow Ring, Light Bar, Squishies, Redeemed Remnants $10

Donation Value: $40

Psalm Set item
Psalm Set
$16

Starting bid

Psalm Set- Psalm Book, Flameless Candle Diffuser, Sandscape, Mug

Donation Value: $40

Blue Peace Be With You- Colorful Wall Hanging item
Blue Peace Be With You- Colorful Wall Hanging
$12

Starting bid

Blue Peace Be With You- Colorful Wall Hanging

Handmade with local materials

14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)

Donation Value: $30

Orange Peace Be With You- Colorful Wall Hanging item
Orange Peace Be With You- Colorful Wall Hanging
$12

Starting bid

Orange Peace Be With You- Colorful Wall Hanging

Handmade with local materials

14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)

Donation Value: $30

God Bless America- Colorful Wall Hanging item
God Bless America- Colorful Wall Hanging
$12

Starting bid

God Bless America- Colorful Wall Hanging

Handmade with local materials

14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)

Donation Value: $30

God Bless- Colorful Wall Hanging item
God Bless- Colorful Wall Hanging
$12

Starting bid

God Bless- Colorful Wall Hanging

Handmade with local materials

14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)

Donation Value: $30

Love is Kind- Colorful Wall Hanging item
Love is Kind- Colorful Wall Hanging
$12

Starting bid

Love is Kind- Colorful Wall Hanging

Handmade with local materials

14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)

Donation Value: $30

Never Give Up- Colorful Wall Hanging item
Never Give Up- Colorful Wall Hanging
$12

Starting bid

Never Give Up- Colorful Wall Hanging

Handmade with local materials

14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)

Donation Value: $30

Small Steps- Colorful Wall Hanging item
Small Steps- Colorful Wall Hanging
$12

Starting bid

Small Steps- Colorful Wall Hanging

Handmade with local materials

14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)

Donation Value: $30

Be the Light- Colorful Wall Hanging item
Be the Light- Colorful Wall Hanging
$12

Starting bid

Be the Light- Colorful Wall Hanging

Handmade with local materials

14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)

Donation Value: $30

Blue Be Salty XL Teeshirt item
Blue Be Salty XL Teeshirt
$8

Starting bid

Blue Be Salty XL Teeshirt

Donation Value: $20

Green Grateful XXL Teeshirt item
Green Grateful XXL Teeshirt
$8

Starting bid

Green Grateful XXL Teeshirt

Donation Value: $20

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