Equipt Silent Auction 2026 Number 2!

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Starting bid
Car Set- Model Car, 5 Hot Wheels Cars, and Remote Control Car
Donation Value: $40
Starting bid
Twisted Farmers Fab hand crafted fire pit. Width 32in, Depth 22in, Height 12in.
Donation Value $275
Starting bid
Certificate for 1 Dozen decorated sugar cookies from Yellow Rose Cookie Shoppe, Luverne MN
Donation Value: $58
Starting bid
VIP Front Row Seating for up to 8 guests at Equipt's Spring Program Friday, May 1st at 2pm.
Donation Value: priceless
Starting bid
One of a kind, student-painted nativity scene. Uniquely, there are 18 pieces to this set & also 18 students at Equipt! Each student helped paint a piece of this beautiful scene. Finished with a gloss and ready for bidding!
Donation Value: $75
Starting bid
Rock River Relics- Earrings, Necklace, and Angel Ornament
Donation Value: $46
Starting bid
The Green Rail $50 Gift Card
Starting bid
Bible Journal set- Lifelines rub and sniff colored pencils, Large print bible word search, The Chosen adult coloring book, Mr Pen bible journaling kit
Donation Value: $80
Starting bid
Food Saver & Knife- Geryon Vac food sealer, 2 vacuum seal rolls, 11"x50' and 8"x 50'. Pioneer woman Nakiri knife
Donation Value: $100
Starting bid
Sole and Body Connection with Deborah Taubert. A relaxing and restorative experience to reduce stress and encourage overall wellbeing.
Donation Value: $65
Starting bid
Sole and Body Connection with Deborah Taubert. A relaxing and restorative experience to reduce stress and encourage overall wellbeing.
Donation Value: $65
Starting bid
Sole and Body Connection with Deborah Taubert. A relaxing and restorative experience to reduce stress and encourage overall wellbeing.
Donation Value: $65
Starting bid
Sole and Body Connection with Deborah Taubert. A relaxing and restorative experience to reduce stress and encourage overall wellbeing.
Donation Value: $65
Starting bid
Welcome Home sign Measures 24"W x 15"T
Donation Value: $60
Starting bid
Creepy Crawley Bundle - Critter Viewer Container, Poke a Dot Dinosaurs Books, Bug and critter set
Donation Value: $50
Starting bid
Tea Basket- 8 oz Chamomile Flowers 100% organic, Clay Teapot and 4 clay tea cups, tea strainer, floral cloth
Donation Value: $100
Starting bid
Create Basket- Friendship Bracelet Set, Bead Set, Stained Glass set, DIY Glass MAMA bottle and straw toppers
Donation Value: $60
Starting bid
Pokemon Kit- 6 pack of 12 Ultra Rare Pokemon Cards, (12) 1x holo rare pack, Pokemon color in 3D puffy stickers makes 60 stickers.
Donation Value: $120
Starting bid
Girly kit - Flip top bead shop beading set, selfie VLOG LED ring light, Ezee Beads charms (NO IRON, JUST ADD WATER), DIY Glass MAMA bottle and straw toppers, purple kitty unicorn squishmallow
Donation Value: $60
Starting bid
Blue Fun Kit - Multi colored warmie with wings, Blue Tie Dye popper case, Pop journal, blue fleece throw 50x60", Cutie fruities blueberry, Ribbity Flibbity leap game.
Donation Value: $100
Starting bid
Giant Monkey Plush (Aprox 2 1/2 ft tall)
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
Luumii Light and candles bundle - Fine Porcelain Lithophane Luumii light dome with highly detailed designs, Huntington Home White Peach Cobbler soy blend candle, Huntington Home sunset citrus coconut soy blend candle
Donation Value: $40
Starting bid
Pink Unicorn Squishy Set- Pink bucket, Flow Ring, Squishies, $10 Redeemed Remnants Certificate
Donation Value: $20
Starting bid
Girly Squishy Set- Butterfly popit purse, squishies, lip balm, swishmallow, flow ring
Donation Value: $20
Starting bid
Play Set- Tree of Life Puzzle, Wireless speaker, Flow ring, Needoh, Tumblers
Donation Value: $50
Starting bid
Red Relax Set- Blanket, Candle, Towel, candle warmer, mug
Donation Value: $40
Starting bid
Kitty Kit- Warmie, Needo, Book, and Reedemed Remnants $10
Donation Value: $60
Starting bid
Red Shirt and Sip- (2) Medium Faith teeshirts, Faith over Fear water bottle
Donation Value: $50
Starting bid
Men Shirt and Sip- 1 Large, 2 XL Shirts, Real Men Love Jesus water bottle
Donation Value: $70
Starting bid
Hot Shot Set- Hot Shot Needoh, Tiddley Winks, Flow Ring, Light Bar, Squishies, Redeemed Remnants $10
Donation Value: $40
Starting bid
Psalm Set- Psalm Book, Flameless Candle Diffuser, Sandscape, Mug
Donation Value: $40
Starting bid
Blue Peace Be With You- Colorful Wall Hanging
Handmade with local materials
14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
Orange Peace Be With You- Colorful Wall Hanging
Handmade with local materials
14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
God Bless America- Colorful Wall Hanging
Handmade with local materials
14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
God Bless- Colorful Wall Hanging
Handmade with local materials
14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
Love is Kind- Colorful Wall Hanging
Handmade with local materials
14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
Never Give Up- Colorful Wall Hanging
Handmade with local materials
14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
Small Steps- Colorful Wall Hanging
Handmade with local materials
14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
Be the Light- Colorful Wall Hanging
Handmade with local materials
14" Wide x Approx 24" Long (length varies)
Donation Value: $30
Starting bid
Blue Be Salty XL Teeshirt
Donation Value: $20
Starting bid
Green Grateful XXL Teeshirt
Donation Value: $20
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