Equitable School Supplies (ESS)

(1) One Student's Supplies for the Entire School Year
$60
The # of STUDENTS you're paying for should be reflected in "# of ITEMS" at checkout.
Your payment will cover ALL supplies for the full academic year (including but not limited to) for ONE STUDENT: pencils, crayons, notebooks and folders, glue sticks, colored pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer and soap, disinfectant wipes and baby wipes, rulers, and other items teachers may request...
The # of STUDENTS you're paying for should be reflected in "# of ITEMS" at checkout.
Your payment will cover ALL supplies for the full academic year (including but not limited to) for ONE STUDENT: pencils, crayons, notebooks and folders, glue sticks, colored pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer and soap, disinfectant wipes and baby wipes, rulers, and other items teachers may request...
Add a donation for Parent Teacher Association of PS 166 Q
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!