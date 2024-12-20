Equitable School Supplies (ESS)

The # of STUDENTS you're paying for should be reflected in "# of ITEMS" at checkout. Your payment will cover ALL supplies for the full academic year (including but not limited to) for ONE STUDENT: pencils, crayons, notebooks and folders, glue sticks, colored pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer and soap, disinfectant wipes and baby wipes, rulers, and other items teachers may request...

The # of STUDENTS you're paying for should be reflected in "# of ITEMS" at checkout. Your payment will cover ALL supplies for the full academic year (including but not limited to) for ONE STUDENT: pencils, crayons, notebooks and folders, glue sticks, colored pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, hand sanitizer and soap, disinfectant wipes and baby wipes, rulers, and other items teachers may request...

More details...