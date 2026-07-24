ER Community Kids Market Vendor Experience

Calling all young entrepreneurs! The ER Community Kids Market is a special opportunity for kids to step into the world of business, creativity, and community. Designed just for young makers, creators, and entrepreneurs, this market gives kids the chance to showcase their talents, sell their creations, and experience what it’s like to run their own small business.

As a kid vendor, you can expect a fun and supportive environment where you’ll:

⭐ Create & Showcase – Bring your handmade crafts, artwork, baked goods, collectibles, inventions, games, or unique creations and share them with the Eaton Rapids community.

⭐ Be the Boss for a Day – Set up your own booth, talk with customers, answer questions, and practice real-world business skills like communication, organization, and money management.

⭐ Meet Other Young Entrepreneurs – Connect with other kids who are turning their ideas into businesses and celebrate the creativity happening right here in our community.

⭐ Be Part of the Community Market Experience – The ER Community Kids Market takes place alongside the Eaton Rapids Community Market, bringing together local makers, families, and neighbors to support small businesses and celebrate local talent.

⭐ Have Fun & Make Memories – This isn’t just about selling—it’s about learning, building confidence, making friends, and discovering what you’re capable of creating.

Whether you’re selling something you made, something you grew, or an idea you brought to life, the ER Community Kids Market is your chance to shine!

Dream it. Make it. Sell it. Be part of the next generation of Eaton Rapids entrepreneurs!