ERAS OF US

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About this event
Location: 123 Meadow Street 15206
Kick off Alpha Weekend the right way with Ivy & Ice, a chill house party experience hosted by the Phirst Pham. This isn’t just a typical kickback, expect a vibe with great music, signature drinks, and an atmosphere built for reconnecting, networking, and setting the tone for the weekend. Whether you’re catching up with old friends or meeting new faces, this night is all about energy, style, and good company. Pull up, grab a drink, and ease into the weekend with us!
Location: Moonshot Museum
Step into Timeless, our signature day party experience, where style, culture, and legacy collide. Set at the Moonshot Museum, this event blends sophistication with a vibrant party atmosphere where it is all about celebrating every era—past, present, and future through fashion, music, and unity. Dress to impress and represent your era! This is the day to make a statement, honor tradition, and create unforgettable memories. Expect great music, a lively crowd, and a daytime vibe you won’t want to miss. This is where the weekend hits its stride.
Location: Monroeville Community Park - West Pavilion 2
Close out Alpha Weekend with Phamily Ties, a classic cookout experience rooted in fellowship, community, and good vibes. This is where everything comes full circle with great food on the grill, drinks in hand, music in the background, and nothing but positive energy all around. Bring your friends, your appetite, and your best energy as we wind down the weekend together. It’s more than just a cookout...it’s family, connection, and the perfect send-off.
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