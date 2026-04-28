ERAS OF US

Location: Monroeville Community Park - West Pavilion 2





Close out Alpha Weekend with Phamily Ties, a classic cookout experience rooted in fellowship, community, and good vibes. This is where everything comes full circle with great food on the grill, drinks in hand, music in the background, and nothing but positive energy all around. Bring your friends, your appetite, and your best energy as we wind down the weekend together. It’s more than just a cookout...it’s family, connection, and the perfect send-off.