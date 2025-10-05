ERBA Store - Fall 2025

Take your favorite hot drinks on the road with a leak-resistant lid and ceramic lining for great taste.

Ceramic lined to prevent metallic taste

Keeps hot for up to 6 hours / cold for up to 24 hours

Leak-resistant lid closure

Dishwasher safe

The Road Trip Travel Mug is designed for great taste on the go with a ceramic-lined interior that protects coffee and tea from metallic taste and smell. The ceramic lining is also easy to clean, and doesn’t absorb any flavors.