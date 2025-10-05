ERBA Store - Fall 2025

Unisex cotton short sleeve shirt - ERBA logo item
Unisex cotton short sleeve shirt - ERBA logo
$18

One-sided print (front center chest)

  • Port & Company® Core Cotton Tee
  • 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton
  • Removable tag for comfort
Unisex SOFT T-shirt, short sleeve - ERBA logo item
Unisex SOFT T-shirt, short sleeve - ERBA logo
$21

One-sided print (front center chest)

  • BELLA+CANVAS® Unisex Jersey
  • Short Sleeve Tee
  • Retail fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
Unisex cotton short sleeve shirt - Bee Lovers (2-sided) item
Unisex cotton short sleeve shirt - Bee Lovers (2-sided)
$22

Two-sided print (front left breast, back center)

  • Port & Company® Core Cotton Tee
  • 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton
  • Removable tag for comfort
Unisex SOFT T-shirt, short sleeve - Bee Lovers (two-sided) item
Unisex SOFT T-shirt, short sleeve - Bee Lovers (two-sided)
$25

Two-sided print (front left breast, back center)

  • BELLA+CANVAS® Unisex Jersey
  • Short Sleeve Tee
  • Retail fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton
Unisex Cotton T-shirt, long sleeve - ERBA logo item
Unisex Cotton T-shirt, long sleeve - ERBA logo
$22

One-sided print (front center chest)

  • Port & Co Long Sleeve Core Cotton Tee
  • Retail fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton
Unisex Cotton T-shirt, long sleeve - Bee lovers (two-sided) item
Unisex Cotton T-shirt, long sleeve - Bee lovers (two-sided)
$25

Two-sided print (front left breast, back center)

  • Port & Co Long Sleeve Core Cotton Tee
  • Retail fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton
Women's Cotton short sleeve T-shirt - ERBA logo item
Women's Cotton short sleeve T-shirt - ERBA logo
$18

One-sided print (front center chest)

  • Gildan® Softstyle T-Shirt - Women's cut
  • Solids: 100% ring spun cotton Sport Grey & Antique Heathers: 90% cotton | 10% polyester; Heathers: 65% polyester | 35% cotton
  • 4.3 oz/yd² 100% ring spun cotton
  • Semi-fitted side seamed body offers a slightly contoured silhouette
  • Soft ring spun fabric feels great against your skin
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Tear away label for customizable comfort
  • Decorating techniques - Screen printing, embroidery, iron-on transfers, discharge, bleaching and DTG
  • Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
Women's Cotton short sleeve T-shirt - Bee Lovers (two-sided) item
Women's Cotton short sleeve T-shirt - Bee Lovers (two-sided)
$22

Two-sided print (front left breast, back center)

  • Gildan® Softstyle T-Shirt - Women's cut
  • Solids: 100% ring spun cotton Sport Grey & Antique Heathers: 90% cotton | 10% polyester; Heathers: 65% polyester | 35% cotton
  • 4.3 oz/yd² 100% ring spun cotton
  • Semi-fitted side seamed body offers a slightly contoured silhouette
  • Soft ring spun fabric feels great against your skin
  • Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability
  • Tear away label for customizable comfort
  • Decorating techniques - Screen printing, embroidery, iron-on transfers, discharge, bleaching and DTG
  • Made with respect for the climate, energy and water
Hooded Sweatshirt - ERBA logo - Youth or Adult item
Hooded Sweatshirt - ERBA logo - Youth or Adult
$30

One-sided print (front center chest)

  • Port & Company® Core Fleece
  • Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Air jet yarn for softness
Hooded Sweatshirt - Bee Lovers (two sided) - Youth or Adult item
Hooded Sweatshirt - Bee Lovers (two sided) - Youth or Adult
$35

Two-sided print (front left breast, back center)

  • Port & Company® Core Fleece
  • Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
  • 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece
  • Air jet yarn for softness
Youth cotton short sleeve shirt - ERBA logo item
Youth cotton short sleeve shirt - ERBA logo
$15

One-sided print (front center chest)

  • Port & Company® Core Cotton Tee
  • 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton
  • Removable tag for comfort
Youth cotton short sleeve shirt - Bee Lovers (two-sided) item
Youth cotton short sleeve shirt - Bee Lovers (two-sided)
$20

Two-sided print (front left breast, back center)

  • Port & Company® Core Cotton Tee
  • 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton
  • Removable tag for comfort
Youth Cotton T-shirt, long sleeve - ERBA logo item
Youth Cotton T-shirt, long sleeve - ERBA logo
$18

One-sided print (front center chest)

  • Port & Co Long Sleeve Core Cotton Tee
  • Retail fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton
Youth Cotton T-shirt, long sleeve - Bee lovers (two-sided) item
Youth Cotton T-shirt, long sleeve - Bee lovers (two-sided)
$23

Two-sided print (front left breast, back center)

  • Port & Co Long Sleeve Core Cotton Tee
  • Retail fit
  • Tear-away label
  • Side seamed
  • Shoulder taping
  • 4.2-ounce, 100% Airlume combed and ring spun cotton
Weatherproof Garden Flag (no pole) - ERBA logo item
Weatherproof Garden Flag (no pole) - ERBA logo
$15

*NOTE: This item may take longer to produce than the other items -- delivery may not be until the January ERBA meeting.

  • Durable 300D polyester fabric with dye sublimation printing; double-stitched edges for added resilience.
  • Dimensions of 18 inches high and 12.5 inches wide. Each flag features an additional 1-inch sleeve at the top, allowing for seamless compatibility with most garden flag stands.
  • Graphic displays sharply on both sides of the flag.
  • Recommended for both indoor or outdoor use; stand up to various weather conditions with lasting vibrancy."
Weatherproof Garden Flag (no pole) - PARDON THE WEEDS item
Weatherproof Garden Flag (no pole) - PARDON THE WEEDS
$15

*NOTE: This item may take longer to produce than the other items -- delivery may not be until the January ERBA meeting.

  • Durable 300D polyester fabric with dye sublimation printing; double-stitched edges for added resilience.
  • Dimensions of 18 inches high and 12.5 inches wide. Each flag features an additional 1-inch sleeve at the top, allowing for seamless compatibility with most garden flag stands.
  • Graphic displays sharply on both sides of the flag.
  • Recommended for both indoor or outdoor use; stand up to various weather conditions with lasting vibrancy."
11 oz Coffee Mug (two-sided print) item
11 oz Coffee Mug (two-sided print)
$13

11-ounce ceramic mug

  • 3.2” D x 3.8” H
  • Microwave and dishwasher safe
  • Strong, ceramic construction
  • Meets FDA requirements for food and beverage safety
20 oz RTIC Road Trip Travel Mug - ERBA logo item
20 oz RTIC Road Trip Travel Mug - ERBA logo
$35

Take your favorite hot drinks on the road with a leak-resistant lid and ceramic lining for great taste.

  • Ceramic lined to prevent metallic taste
  • Keeps hot for up to 6 hours / cold for up to 24 hours
  • Leak-resistant lid closure
  • Dishwasher safe

The Road Trip Travel Mug is designed for great taste on the go with a ceramic-lined interior that protects coffee and tea from metallic taste and smell. The ceramic lining is also easy to clean, and doesn’t absorb any flavors.

20 oz RTIC tumbler - ERBA logo item
20 oz RTIC tumbler - ERBA logo
$30

A premium, insulated Tumbler with ceramic lining for all-day cold and all-day great taste.

  • Ceramic lined to prevent metallic taste
  • Keeps hot for up to 6 hours / cold for up to 24 hours
  • Leak-resistant lid closure
  • Dishwasher safe

This tumbler is designed for great taste with a ceramic-lined interior that protects beverages from metallic taste and smell. The ceramic lining is also easy to clean, and doesn’t absorb any flavors.

30 oz RTIC tumbler - ERBA logo item
30 oz RTIC tumbler - ERBA logo
$32

A premium, insulated Tumbler with ceramic lining—for all-day cold and all-day great taste.

  • Ceramic lined to prevent metallic taste
  • Keeps hot for up to 6 hours / cold for up to 24 hours
  • Leak-resistant lid closure
  • Dishwasher safe

This tumbler is designed for great taste with a ceramic-lined interior that protects beverages from metallic taste and smell. The ceramic lining is also easy to clean, and doesn’t absorb any flavors.

40 oz RTIC tumbler - ERBA logo item
40 oz RTIC tumbler - ERBA logo
$34

A premium, insulated Tumbler with ceramic lining—for all-day cold and all-day great taste.

  • Ceramic lined to prevent metallic taste
  • Keeps hot for up to 6 hours / cold for up to 24 hours
  • Leak-resistant lid closure
  • Dishwasher safe

This tumbler is designed for great taste with a ceramic-lined interior that protects beverages from metallic taste and smell. The ceramic lining is also easy to clean, and doesn’t absorb any flavors.

30oz RTIC Road Trip Tumbler - ERBA logo item
30oz RTIC Road Trip Tumbler - ERBA logo
$40
  • 3-in-1 Lid can be used in 3 different ways: Open, with a straw (2 straws included), or sealed with the leak-resistant closure*.
  • Ceramic Lining prevents altered or metallic taste and smell, so drinks taste better and it’s easy to clean.
    Note: Do not use metal or hard plastic straws or utensils with ceramic lining as scraping can occur.
  • Keeps Cold for up to 24 Hours thanks to vacuum-sealed insulation and an airtight seal.
  • Cup Holder-Friendly Design fits in more cup holders, so you can take hydration on the go.
  • Big, Comfortable Handle makes it easy to carry and hold, whether it’s in the car, walking, or working out.
  • No Sweat Exterior remains dry and free of condensation, regardless of what’s inside.
  • 18/8 Recycled Stainless Steel Construction offers durability and quality RTIC Toughness.
  • Dishwasher Safe makes it easy to clean, remember to place the lid and straw on top rack only.
  • Dual Threading Lid makes the tumbler adaptable for left or right-handed use.

    * The Lid and Straw are not recommended for use with hot beverages.
