Erc Charities Silent Auction

Beach Lovers Collection item
Beach Lovers Collection
$1,755

Your Beach Lovers Collection Includes the choice of: “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort at one the following locations: Cancun “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Jamaica “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Puerto Vallarta “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Punta Cana “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Riviera Maya “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort

Ultimate Greek Getaway item
Ultimate Greek Getaway
$4,125

Ancient Athens & Island Hopping Cruise Escape 5 Nights for Two People

Under the African Skies item
Under the African Skies
$3,856

The Ultimate African Photo Safari

for 2 people for 6 ultra luxury amazing nights!

Kentucky Bourbon Experience item
Kentucky Bourbon Experience
$3,075

Lexington, Kentucky for 3 nights for 2 adults with a Distillery Tour and tastings along with dinner for 2 with a private driver

Tiger Woods 3D 2019 Masters Flag item
Tiger Woods 3D 2019 Masters Flag
$385

Facsimile autographed Masters Badge *High-Def printed multi layered Matt Board of Tiger Woods celebration and trophy presentation. *2019 Masters Flag with Tiger Woods facsimile autograph and Floating Replica 2019 Masters Badge *UV Protected Plexi-Glass to prevent fading *Black Gallery Frame *Large Overall Size: 24” x 32” x 3”

Jack Nicklaus 3D Masters Flag item
Jack Nicklaus 3D Masters Flag
$385

Facsimile autographed Master Flag with Replica Master Badges *High-Def printed multi layered Matt Board of Jack Nicklaus’s celebrations and green jacket presentation. *Masters Flag with Jack Nicklaus’s facsimile autograph and Floating Replica Masters Badges from each win. *UV Protected Plexi-Glass to prevent fading *Black Gallery Frame *Large Overall Size: 24” x 32” x 3”

New York Yankees World Series Tickets Collage item
New York Yankees World Series Tickets Collage
$385

* Replica of Tickets from each of the World Series Championships for the Yankees & 8X10 Color Photograph * MLB Officially licensed Yankees 27 World Championships Patch & Laser Engraved Detailed Nameplates * Black Graphite Matting with Black Rope Frame * Overall Size: 30 X 34

Mike Tyson’s 1st Pro Fight 3D Masterpiece with Ticket item
Mike Tyson’s 1st Pro Fight 3D Masterpiece with Ticket
$330

* UV Printed to create 3D Effect * Laser engraved autographed of Mike Tyson and Cus D’Amato * Black Gallery Frame * Overall Size: 26” x 26” * Replica Commemorative 1st Fight Ticket and Fight Promotional Poster

Henry Winkler "The Waterboy" item
Henry Winkler "The Waterboy"
$374

Autographed and framed Movie Poster inscribed “Water Sucks”

Augusta National Golf Course framed Blue Print item
Augusta National Golf Course framed Blue Print
$330

* Large complete Blue Print of the Augusta National Golf Course – the home of “The Masters” * Deep Green Suede Matt trimmed in Yellow * Licensed Masters Green Jacket Patch * Black Leather & Gold Custom Frame with UV Plexiglass

Masters “First Annual Invitation Tournament” Masterpiece item
Masters “First Annual Invitation Tournament” Masterpiece
$275

* 11x14 copy of the First Annual Invitation Tournament to the Masters & Replica 1st Tournament Pass * 6 x 6 Photo of 1st Tournament * Laser engraved plate with historical facts * Licensed Masters Green Jacket Patch * Black Leather & Gold Custom Frame with UV Plexiglass

Jelly Roll “I’m not Okay” 3D Commemorative Sheet Music item
Jelly Roll “I’m not Okay” 3D Commemorative Sheet Music
$330

* Jelly Roll Logo 3D printed on UV protected Plexi- Glass * I’m not Okay Replica Sheet Music and Lyrics * Laser Engraved Autographs * Black Gallery Frame * Overall Size 32x25

The Beatles - Sgt. Peppers Lonely Heart Club Band item
The Beatles - Sgt. Peppers Lonely Heart Club Band
$385

3D Platinum Album Collage with Band Facsimile Autographs *Replica Beatles “Sgt. Peppers” Platinum Album *3D UV Technology Beatles Logo printed directly on the PlexiGlass and Full Band Photo Art *Band Photo with full band Facsimile Autographs *Overall Size: 28”x 28”

1980 Team USA "Miracle On Ice" item
1980 Team USA "Miracle On Ice"
$990

Olympic Hockey team signed Jersey - 19 autographs

Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls item
Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls
$6,600

Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls autographed Wilson Jet Basketball authenticated by Upper Deck Authentication

Mike Schmidt Philadelphia Phillies autographed Jersey item
Mike Schmidt Philadelphia Phillies autographed Jersey
$484

Bobby Orr Boston Bruins item
Bobby Orr Boston Bruins
$1,650

Autographed Black Vintage Premier Hockey Jersey

Bo Jackson Oakland Raidersa autographed Jersey item
Bo Jackson Oakland Raidersa autographed Jersey
$429

Mark Rypien Joe Theisman & Doug Williams Washington Redskins item
Mark Rypien Joe Theisman & Doug Williams Washington Redskins
$605

Mark Rypien, Joe Theisman & Doug Williams Washington Redskins SB QB's autographed Replica Helmet with SB Inscriptions

Dallas Cowboys Triplets (Aikman, Emmitt & Irvin) item
Dallas Cowboys Triplets (Aikman, Emmitt & Irvin)
$1,430

Multi autographed Proline Speed Helmet

Chris Stapleton “Tennessee Whiskey” 3D Music Lyric Sheet item
Chris Stapleton “Tennessee Whiskey” 3D Music Lyric Sheet
$330

* UV Printed on Matt Board behind UV protected PlexiGlass * Replica Lyrics and Lyrics * Laser Engraved Autograph * Black Gallery Frame * Overall Size 22x28

Ozzy Osbourne “Crazy Train” Commemorative 3D Sheet Music item
Ozzy Osbourne “Crazy Train” Commemorative 3D Sheet Music
$330

* UV Printed on Matt Board behind UV protected PlexiGlass * Replica Lyrics and Lyrics * Laser Engraved Autographs * Black Gallery Frame * Overall Size 22x28

Eagles “Hotel California” 3D Platinum Album Collage item
Eagles “Hotel California” 3D Platinum Album Collage
$385,285

Band Facsimile Autographs *Replica Eagles “Hotel California” Platinum Album *3D UV Technology Logo printed directly on the Plexi-Glass *Hotel California Wall Art printed background *Band Photo with full band Facsimile Autographs *Overall Size: 28”x 28”

Taylor Swift 3D "Teardrops On My Guitar" item
Taylor Swift 3D "Teardrops On My Guitar"
$330

Handwritten Replica Lyrics *Large High-Definition Background Photo of Taylor Swift *3D UV Technology Logo printed directly on the PlexiGlass *Replica “Teardrops on my Guitar” Handwritten Lyrics *Laser Engraved Taylor Swift signature *Overall Size: 27”x21”

