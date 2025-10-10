Erc Charities Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Your Beach Lovers Collection Includes the choice of: “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort at one the following locations: Cancun “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Jamaica “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Puerto Vallarta “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Punta Cana “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Riviera Maya “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort
Ancient Athens & Island Hopping Cruise Escape 5 Nights for Two People
The Ultimate African Photo Safari
for 2 people for 6 ultra luxury amazing nights!
Lexington, Kentucky for 3 nights for 2 adults with a Distillery Tour and tastings along with dinner for 2 with a private driver
Facsimile autographed Masters Badge *High-Def printed multi layered Matt Board of Tiger Woods celebration and trophy presentation. *2019 Masters Flag with Tiger Woods facsimile autograph and Floating Replica 2019 Masters Badge *UV Protected Plexi-Glass to prevent fading *Black Gallery Frame *Large Overall Size: 24” x 32” x 3”
Facsimile autographed Master Flag with Replica Master Badges *High-Def printed multi layered Matt Board of Jack Nicklaus’s celebrations and green jacket presentation. *Masters Flag with Jack Nicklaus’s facsimile autograph and Floating Replica Masters Badges from each win. *UV Protected Plexi-Glass to prevent fading *Black Gallery Frame *Large Overall Size: 24” x 32” x 3”
* Replica of Tickets from each of the World Series Championships for the Yankees & 8X10 Color Photograph * MLB Officially licensed Yankees 27 World Championships Patch & Laser Engraved Detailed Nameplates * Black Graphite Matting with Black Rope Frame * Overall Size: 30 X 34
* UV Printed to create 3D Effect * Laser engraved autographed of Mike Tyson and Cus D’Amato * Black Gallery Frame * Overall Size: 26” x 26” * Replica Commemorative 1st Fight Ticket and Fight Promotional Poster
Autographed and framed Movie Poster inscribed “Water Sucks”
* Large complete Blue Print of the Augusta National Golf Course – the home of “The Masters” * Deep Green Suede Matt trimmed in Yellow * Licensed Masters Green Jacket Patch * Black Leather & Gold Custom Frame with UV Plexiglass
* 11x14 copy of the First Annual Invitation Tournament to the Masters & Replica 1st Tournament Pass * 6 x 6 Photo of 1st Tournament * Laser engraved plate with historical facts * Licensed Masters Green Jacket Patch * Black Leather & Gold Custom Frame with UV Plexiglass
* Jelly Roll Logo 3D printed on UV protected Plexi- Glass * I’m not Okay Replica Sheet Music and Lyrics * Laser Engraved Autographs * Black Gallery Frame * Overall Size 32x25
3D Platinum Album Collage with Band Facsimile Autographs *Replica Beatles “Sgt. Peppers” Platinum Album *3D UV Technology Beatles Logo printed directly on the PlexiGlass and Full Band Photo Art *Band Photo with full band Facsimile Autographs *Overall Size: 28”x 28”
Olympic Hockey team signed Jersey - 19 autographs
Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls autographed Wilson Jet Basketball authenticated by Upper Deck Authentication
Autographed Black Vintage Premier Hockey Jersey
Mark Rypien, Joe Theisman & Doug Williams Washington Redskins SB QB's autographed Replica Helmet with SB Inscriptions
Multi autographed Proline Speed Helmet
* UV Printed on Matt Board behind UV protected PlexiGlass * Replica Lyrics and Lyrics * Laser Engraved Autograph * Black Gallery Frame * Overall Size 22x28
* UV Printed on Matt Board behind UV protected PlexiGlass * Replica Lyrics and Lyrics * Laser Engraved Autographs * Black Gallery Frame * Overall Size 22x28
Band Facsimile Autographs *Replica Eagles “Hotel California” Platinum Album *3D UV Technology Logo printed directly on the Plexi-Glass *Hotel California Wall Art printed background *Band Photo with full band Facsimile Autographs *Overall Size: 28”x 28”
Handwritten Replica Lyrics *Large High-Definition Background Photo of Taylor Swift *3D UV Technology Logo printed directly on the PlexiGlass *Replica “Teardrops on my Guitar” Handwritten Lyrics *Laser Engraved Taylor Swift signature *Overall Size: 27”x21”
