Erc Charities Silent Auction

Your Beach Lovers Collection Includes the choice of: “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort at one the following locations: Cancun “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Jamaica “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Puerto Vallarta “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Punta Cana “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort, Riviera Maya “All-Inclusive” Vacation 2 Adults for 4 Nights at a Beachfront Resort