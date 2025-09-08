Arts Council Of Greater New Haven Inc

Arts Council Of Greater New Haven Inc

"Instant Art Collector" Erector Square Open Studios Raffle

1 chance of winning
$15

A chance to win a collection of 8 original works donated by New Haven artists

Collector’s Ticket Bundle
$60
This includes 4 tickets

4 raffle entries + access to an exclusive online workshop with Aimée Burg, the Gallery Director at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art, exploring the value of art, how to build a collection, and why patronage matters.

Patron’s Circle Ticket Package
$105
This includes 7 tickets

7 raffle entries + access to a special in-person collector salon at Erector Square, featuring direct conversation with Aimée Burg, the Gallery Director at the Ely Center of Contemporary Art, about collecting, supporting artists, and the future of art as investment and culture.

