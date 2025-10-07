The Eric Bennett Foundation

Hosted by

The Eric Bennett Foundation

About this event

Eric Bennett Memorial Golf Outing

105 Clancy Rd

Manorville, NY 11949

Foursome
$1,200

Breakfast, 18 Holes of Scramble Golf on Eric’s home track and German food and beer for four golfers *Please note playing partners

Individual Golfer
$300

Breakfast, 18 Holes of Scramble Golf on Eric’s home track and German food and beer for one golfer *Please note playing partners or attending solo

Raffle Ticket for Prizes
$10

One digital raffle ticket for a chance to win golf clubs, equipment, gift certificates, a blackstone grill, and more!

50/50 Raffle
$10

One digital raffle ticket for the 50/50 drawing

Hole #7: GIR Challenge
$10

Hit the green in one for your choice of Rocky Patel cigar or sleeve of Pro V1 or V1x!

Add a donation for The Eric Bennett Foundation

$

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