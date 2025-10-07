Eric Bennett Memorial Golf Outing

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Breakfast, 18 Holes of Scramble Golf on Eric’s home track and German food and beer for four golfers *Please note playing partners
Breakfast, 18 Holes of Scramble Golf on Eric’s home track and German food and beer for one golfer *Please note playing partners or attending solo
One digital raffle ticket for a chance to win golf clubs, equipment, gift certificates, a blackstone grill, and more!
One digital raffle ticket for the 50/50 drawing
Hit the green in one for your choice of Rocky Patel cigar or sleeve of Pro V1 or V1x!
$
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