Bryan School Alumni Association Silent Auction

Are you ready to show your Spartan pride? This ultimate UNCG fan basket is packed with more swag than you'll ever need to support your team in style! Inside, you'll find an array of UNCG gear from apparel to accessories, perfect for any true Spartan Superfan! PLUS, you'll score 2 free tickets to the Spartan Spot for UNCG basketball next season, giving you a a great seat to all the action!

Are you ready to show your Spartan pride? This ultimate UNCG fan basket is packed with more swag than you'll ever need to support your team in style! Inside, you'll find an array of UNCG gear from apparel to accessories, perfect for any true Spartan Superfan! PLUS, you'll score 2 free tickets to the Spartan Spot for UNCG basketball next season, giving you a a great seat to all the action!

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