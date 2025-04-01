Bryan School Alumni Association Silent Auction

UNCG SuperFan Gift Basket + 2 Spartan Spot Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Are you ready to show your Spartan pride? This ultimate UNCG fan basket is packed with more swag than you'll ever need to support your team in style! Inside, you'll find an array of UNCG gear from apparel to accessories, perfect for any true Spartan Superfan! PLUS, you'll score 2 free tickets to the Spartan Spot for UNCG basketball next season, giving you a a great seat to all the action!
Are you ready to show your Spartan pride? This ultimate UNCG fan basket is packed with more swag than you'll ever need to support your team in style! Inside, you'll find an array of UNCG gear from apparel to accessories, perfect for any true Spartan Superfan! PLUS, you'll score 2 free tickets to the Spartan Spot for UNCG basketball next season, giving you a a great seat to all the action!
Exclusive Lunch with Dr. Joy Bhadury, UNCG Bryan School Dean
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a catered lunch at the UNCG Bryan School of Business while engaging in a one-on-one conversation with Dr. Joy Bhadury, a renowned expert in Business Analytics, Management Science, and Supply Chain Management. With his extensive teaching experience both in the U.S. and internationally, you'll have the chance to ask Dr. Bhadury questions and learn from his wealth of knowledge and experience. It’s an exclusive opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired!
Enjoy a catered lunch at the UNCG Bryan School of Business while engaging in a one-on-one conversation with Dr. Joy Bhadury, a renowned expert in Business Analytics, Management Science, and Supply Chain Management. With his extensive teaching experience both in the U.S. and internationally, you'll have the chance to ask Dr. Bhadury questions and learn from his wealth of knowledge and experience. It’s an exclusive opportunity to connect, learn and be inspired!
Just Relax Wellness Experience
$125
Starting bid
Relax, recharge and ride into wellness! This self-care bundle is all about movement, mindfulness and a touch of luxury!
Your wellness experience includes: 👉
5-Ride Pass to CycleBar 🚴♀️ ($119 value)
🕯️ Hand-Poured Candle from Flicker Candle Co.
💆♀️ (2) 30-minute massages at Life In Touch Massage Studio
👟 $50 Fleet Feet Wellness Gift Card & Gift Basket (hat, blanket, cup & lunch bag)
$50 White and Wood Restaurant Gift Card
Perfect for anyone who deserves a little “me time” or a thoughtful gift for someone special!
Relax, recharge and ride into wellness! This self-care bundle is all about movement, mindfulness and a touch of luxury!
Your wellness experience includes: 👉
5-Ride Pass to CycleBar 🚴♀️ ($119 value)
🕯️ Hand-Poured Candle from Flicker Candle Co.
💆♀️ (2) 30-minute massages at Life In Touch Massage Studio
👟 $50 Fleet Feet Wellness Gift Card & Gift Basket (hat, blanket, cup & lunch bag)
$50 White and Wood Restaurant Gift Card
Perfect for anyone who deserves a little “me time” or a thoughtful gift for someone special!
Explore Greensboro Experience
$150
Starting bid
Explore the flavors and charm of Greensboro with this fun experience package valued at over $400! Your Experience includes: 👉
$100 voucher to Brew Peddlers Trolley Tours
$75 Gift Card to Brixx Pizza
$50 Gift Card to Village Tavern
$50 White and Wood Restaurant Gift Card
(1) Chick-fil-A Gift Basket
(4) Tickets to HighPoint Rockers Game
(4) Tickets to Greensboro Grasshoppers Game
⚾ Greensboro Grasshoppers Swag Bag (Stadium Puzzle, Scarf, Baseball Cap,🧍Endy Rodriguez Bobblehead, 2 Official Team Jerseys)
Explore the flavors and charm of Greensboro with this fun experience package valued at over $400! Your Experience includes: 👉
$100 voucher to Brew Peddlers Trolley Tours
$75 Gift Card to Brixx Pizza
$50 Gift Card to Village Tavern
$50 White and Wood Restaurant Gift Card
(1) Chick-fil-A Gift Basket
(4) Tickets to HighPoint Rockers Game
(4) Tickets to Greensboro Grasshoppers Game
⚾ Greensboro Grasshoppers Swag Bag (Stadium Puzzle, Scarf, Baseball Cap,🧍Endy Rodriguez Bobblehead, 2 Official Team Jerseys)
The Ultimate Family Adventure
$200
Starting bid
Embark on a journey filled with fun, food & fashion! This family adventure offers something for everyone and is valued at over $600!
Your adventure includes: 👉
(4) passes Greensboro Science Center
(4) passes NC Transportation Museum
$100 Taco Mama Gift Card
$100 Gift Card Polliwogs Children’s Boutique
$100 Gift Card Sam Howard Men’s Clothier
$50 White and Wood Restaurant Gift Card
Embark on a journey filled with fun, food & fashion! This family adventure offers something for everyone and is valued at over $600!
Your adventure includes: 👉
(4) passes Greensboro Science Center
(4) passes NC Transportation Museum
$100 Taco Mama Gift Card
$100 Gift Card Polliwogs Children’s Boutique
$100 Gift Card Sam Howard Men’s Clothier
$50 White and Wood Restaurant Gift Card
Ultimate Handyperson Tool Kit
$100
Starting bid
The perfect gift for yourself or that special Handyperson in your life! 🛠 Valued at over $300!
(1) Gearwrench 232-piece mechanics tool set
(1) 14-inch Tradesman open tool bag
The perfect gift for yourself or that special Handyperson in your life! 🛠 Valued at over $300!
(1) Gearwrench 232-piece mechanics tool set
(1) 14-inch Tradesman open tool bag
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