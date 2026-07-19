A woman with dreadlocks is featured in the foreground against a background of the Oakland Bay Bridge and event details for "Out + Excellent Weekend" featuring Erica Mason.
The K. Stewart Foundation

Hosted by

The K. Stewart Foundation

About this event

ERICA MASON LIVE @ OUT + EXCELLENT WEEKEND

2455 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94612, USA

SAT. 8/15 @12P- "THE OUT + EXCELLENT CONFERENCE" feat. ERICA
$35

Presented by: The K. Stewart Foundation

Featuring: Impactful workshops, panel discussions, conversations, and healing.

Date: Saturday Aug. 15th | 12pm-4pm

Special Guests: K. Stewart, Amber's Closet, + Erica Mason

Location: The California Ballroom | Oakland, CA


The Out + Excellent LGBTQ+ Conference

Spend the day immersed in powerful conversations led by nationally recognized speakers, creators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.


Topics include:

• Leadership

• Wellness

• Relationships

• Community Building

• Entrepreneurship

• LGBTQ+ Visibility

• Black & Brown Excellence

• Culture

Join conversations that drive community history and personal goals long after the weekend ends.

SAT. 8/15 @7P -ERICA MASON LIVE | CONCERT + AFTERPARTY
$35

Presented by: The K. Stewart Foundation

Date: Sat. Aug. 15th | 7pm -9pm

Featuring: Erica Mason performing LIVE

Music by: DJ Black Woman + DJ Harmonyy

Location: Fluid 510 | Oakland, CA


Erica Mason LIVE in Oakland

For the first time, acclaimed artist Erica Mason takes the stage in Oakland for an intimate live performance during Out + Excellent Weekend at Fluid 510. As an artist, Erica Mason brings every guest into her journey of pain, triumph, self-acceptance, grief, healing, and ultimately leadership.


Following the conference, continue the celebration with an unforgettable evening of music, culture, art, and community as we celebrate the path toward the KSF Women's Center. Your support drives our year-round programming rooted in safety, access, family services, and education for the families we serve.

Add a donation for The K. Stewart Foundation

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