ERICA MASON LIVE @ OUT + EXCELLENT WEEKEND

Presented by: The K. Stewart Foundation

Date: Sat. Aug. 15th | 7pm -9pm

Featuring: Erica Mason performing LIVE

Music by: DJ Black Woman + DJ Harmonyy

Location: Fluid 510 | Oakland, CA





Erica Mason LIVE in Oakland

For the first time, acclaimed artist Erica Mason takes the stage in Oakland for an intimate live performance during Out + Excellent Weekend at Fluid 510. As an artist, Erica Mason brings every guest into her journey of pain, triumph, self-acceptance, grief, healing, and ultimately leadership.





Following the conference, continue the celebration with an unforgettable evening of music, culture, art, and community as we celebrate the path toward the KSF Women's Center. Your support drives our year-round programming rooted in safety, access, family services, and education for the families we serve.