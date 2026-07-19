ERICA MASON LIVE @ OUT + EXCELLENT WEEKEND

About this event
Presented by: The K. Stewart Foundation
Featuring: Impactful workshops, panel discussions, conversations, and healing.
Date: Saturday Aug. 15th | 12pm-4pm
Special Guests: K. Stewart, Amber's Closet, + Erica Mason
Location: The California Ballroom | Oakland, CA
The Out + Excellent LGBTQ+ Conference
Spend the day immersed in powerful conversations led by nationally recognized speakers, creators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.
Topics include:
• Leadership
• Wellness
• Relationships
• Community Building
• Entrepreneurship
• LGBTQ+ Visibility
• Black & Brown Excellence
• Culture
Join conversations that drive community history and personal goals long after the weekend ends.
Presented by: The K. Stewart Foundation
Date: Sat. Aug. 15th | 7pm -9pm
Featuring: Erica Mason performing LIVE
Music by: DJ Black Woman + DJ Harmonyy
Location: Fluid 510 | Oakland, CA
Erica Mason LIVE in Oakland
For the first time, acclaimed artist Erica Mason takes the stage in Oakland for an intimate live performance during Out + Excellent Weekend at Fluid 510. As an artist, Erica Mason brings every guest into her journey of pain, triumph, self-acceptance, grief, healing, and ultimately leadership.
Following the conference, continue the celebration with an unforgettable evening of music, culture, art, and community as we celebrate the path toward the KSF Women's Center. Your support drives our year-round programming rooted in safety, access, family services, and education for the families we serve.
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