Hosted by

Ericka D Weems Memorial Scholarship

About this event

Sales closed

Ericka D Weems Memorial Scholarship's Silent Auction

Akron Local Business Basket
$500

Starting bid

Basket items include:

-Four tickets to House Three Thirty Museum (valued at $100)

-Counseling Package (five sessions) from New Walk Counseling Services (valued at $1000)

-$25 Gift Card to Cafe Arnone

-356 Hillwood Tshirt and Hoodie (valued at $60)


Perfect Pour Whiskey Basket item
Perfect Pour Whiskey Basket
$200

Starting bid

Painting
$100

Starting bid

Authentic SIGNED White LeBron James Lakers Jersey item
Authentic SIGNED White LeBron James Lakers Jersey
$1,000

Starting bid

Authentic SIGNED Black Darius Garland Cavs Jersey item
Authentic SIGNED Black Darius Garland Cavs Jersey
$250

Starting bid

One event planned by Events By Torsha (up to 64 guests) item
One event planned by Events By Torsha (up to 64 guests)
$500

Starting bid

Torsha Solomon is a Celebrity Luxury Event Designer and Florist who is a visionary in the event decorating space! This event she is offering is valued at $5000!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!