Erie Arts And Music Festival

Offered by

Erie Arts And Music Festival

Erie Blues & Jazz Festival Shop

Christmas Card item
Christmas Card
$25

Looking for the perfect gift?
Look no further...Donate $25

on behalf of your loved one and get our Christmas card to give this holiday season.

2025 Festival Button item
2025 Festival Button
$10

Collectable 1.5" 2025 Festival Pin Back Button.

2025 Festival Poster item
2025 Festival Poster
$15

Adorn your wall with a 2025 Erie Blues & Jazz Festival poster.

2025 Festival T-shirt item
2025 Festival T-shirt
$25

Wear your love for the Erie Blues & Jazz Fest by purchasing this year's T-shirt. Our shirts are hand printed locally by Leadhead Screenprinting.

Koozie item
Koozie
$6

Keep you beer cold in style with our Erie Blues & Jazz Fest koozie!

Vintage Tees item
Vintage Tees
$20

Grab an authentic Erie Blues & Jazz Fest vintage tee while supplies last!

Vintage Buttons item
Vintage Buttons
$5

Complete your Erie Blues & Jazz Fest button collection with our vintage buttons.

Vintage Poster item
Vintage Poster
$20

Your wall will look great with one of our 18 x 24 vintage posters.

Add a donation for Erie Arts And Music Festival

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!