Erie Blues & Jazz Festival Shop

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Looking for the perfect gift?
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on behalf of your loved one and get our Christmas card to give this holiday season.
Collectable 1.5" 2025 Festival Pin Back Button.
Adorn your wall with a 2025 Erie Blues & Jazz Festival poster.
Wear your love for the Erie Blues & Jazz Fest by purchasing this year's T-shirt. Our shirts are hand printed locally by Leadhead Screenprinting.
Keep you beer cold in style with our Erie Blues & Jazz Fest koozie!
Grab an authentic Erie Blues & Jazz Fest vintage tee while supplies last!
Complete your Erie Blues & Jazz Fest button collection with our vintage buttons.
Your wall will look great with one of our 18 x 24 vintage posters.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!