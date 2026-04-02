Erie Rotary Charity Fund

Hosted by

Erie Rotary Charity Fund

About this event

Erie Rotary Charity Fund's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

225 Beacon Hill Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026, USA

Mobile Golf Simulator Experience (Value $475) item
Mobile Golf Simulator Experience (Value $475)
$225

Starting bid

Enjoy a 4-hour rental of our premium golf simulator at your home, backyard, or desired location. Includes right/left clubs, access to any course, player contests and on-site support.

French White Oak Wine Barrel (Value $250) item
French White Oak Wine Barrel (Value $250)
$125

Starting bid

Beautiful French White Oak wine barrel that can be used as a cocktail table or cut in half for planters or end tables. The possibilities are endless!

Sante Fe Marriage Vase (Value $160) item
Sante Fe Marriage Vase (Value $160)
$80

Starting bid

Bear Cribbage Board ( value $80) item
Bear Cribbage Board ( value $80) item
Bear Cribbage Board ( value $80)
$40

Starting bid

Custom Wood cribbage board with laser etching of a bear and cribbage pegs

Wine and wine rack worth $300 item
Wine and wine rack worth $300
$150

Starting bid

Wine rack and 16 bottles of red, white and sparkling wine

4th of July basket item
4th of July basket item
4th of July basket
$45

Starting bid

4th of July wreath, paper plates and napkins, cork /Colorado Flag, cork US flag, small US flag

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!