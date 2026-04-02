Erie Rotary Charity Fund's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-hour rental of our premium golf simulator at your home, backyard, or desired location. Includes right/left clubs, access to any course, player contests and on-site support.
Starting bid
Beautiful French White Oak wine barrel that can be used as a cocktail table or cut in half for planters or end tables. The possibilities are endless!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Custom Wood cribbage board with laser etching of a bear and cribbage pegs
Starting bid
Wine rack and 16 bottles of red, white and sparkling wine
Starting bid
4th of July wreath, paper plates and napkins, cork /Colorado Flag, cork US flag, small US flag
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!