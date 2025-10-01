Erie Rotary Christmas Wreaths 2025

Mixed Evergreen 22" Wreath item
Mixed Evergreen 22" Wreath
$42

An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water-repellent bow is included for easy attaching.

Noble Fir Door Swag item
Noble Fir Door Swag
$38

Newly designed for guaranteed sustainability and quality, this item is the perfect alternative to a wreath. It is made from our hearty Noble Fir and includes one set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30”x19”.

28” Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
28” Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$50

An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.

Western Cedar Garland item
Western Cedar Garland
$40

10’ of fragrant, fresh cut western cedar garland made especially to adorn your front door or porch railing. (Two 10’ garlands pictured.)

Blueberry Bourbon 10.5 oz Jam item
Blueberry Bourbon 10.5 oz Jam
$11

Great for marinating meats like chicken and pork, as its sweet and tangy flavors complement these proteins well. It can also work with richer meats like steak, enhancing their savory notes. All-natural contains only fruit, pectin, and sugar. The number one ingredient is always fruit.

Pumpkin Butter 10.5 oz item
Pumpkin Butter 10.5 oz
$11

We made a batch of pumpkin butter, and holy smokes, is it amazing! Naturally, it is all natural!

Peach Palisades 10.5 oz Jam item
Peach Palisades 10.5 oz Jam
$11

Tis ALWAYS the season for Palisade Peach Jam! No place better than Brad B Jammin'. All-natural only fruit, pectin and sugar. Fruit is reclaimed from farmers' markets and retail produce stores.

Habanero Peach Jam 10.5 oz Jam item
Habanero Peach Jam 10.5 oz Jam
$11

The Habanero is a real pepper blended in the jam, not a powder. All-natural contains only fruit, pectin, and sugar. Fruit is reclaimed from farmers' markets and retail produce stores. The number one ingredient is always fruit.

Peach Bourbon 10.5 oz Jam item
Peach Bourbon 10.5 oz Jam
$11

Great for Marinating pork or Chicken. All-natural contains only fruit, pectin, and sugar. Fruit is reclaimed from farmers' markets and retail produce stores. The number one ingredient is always fruit.

Whiskey Apple Butter item
Whiskey Apple Butter
$11

The ultimate fall combo of whiskey and apple. Great spread and a variety of uses. Naturally, it is all natural!

Milligan's Maple Syrup item
Milligan's Maple Syrup
$14

8 ounces of Milligan's original pure maple syrup – a classic favorite! Perfect sweet addition to breakfast food or used as a glaze for cooking. Please refrigerate after opening.

