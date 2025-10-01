Erie Rotary Christmas Wreaths 2025

An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color are provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water-repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
Newly designed for guaranteed sustainability and quality, this item is the perfect alternative to a wreath. It is made from our hearty Noble Fir and includes one set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30”x19”.
An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
10’ of fragrant, fresh cut western cedar garland made especially to adorn your front door or porch railing. (Two 10’ garlands pictured.)
Great for marinating meats like chicken and pork, as its sweet and tangy flavors complement these proteins well. It can also work with richer meats like steak, enhancing their savory notes. All-natural contains only fruit, pectin, and sugar. The number one ingredient is always fruit.
We made a batch of pumpkin butter, and holy smokes, is it amazing! Naturally, it is all natural!
Tis ALWAYS the season for Palisade Peach Jam! No place better than Brad B Jammin'. All-natural only fruit, pectin and sugar. Fruit is reclaimed from farmers' markets and retail produce stores.
The Habanero is a real pepper blended in the jam, not a powder. All-natural contains only fruit, pectin, and sugar. Fruit is reclaimed from farmers' markets and retail produce stores. The number one ingredient is always fruit.
Great for Marinating pork or Chicken. All-natural contains only fruit, pectin, and sugar. Fruit is reclaimed from farmers' markets and retail produce stores. The number one ingredient is always fruit.
The ultimate fall combo of whiskey and apple. Great spread and a variety of uses. Naturally, it is all natural!
8 ounces of Milligan's original pure maple syrup – a classic favorite! Perfect sweet addition to breakfast food or used as a glaze for cooking. Please refrigerate after opening.
