Erie Rotary Installation Picnic – United For Good

Join us as we celebrate the 2025-26 Rotary theme, United For Good, with an evening of fellowship, food, and gratitude! 📅 Friday, June 28, 2025 📍 Kier’s Home – 225 Beacon Hill Dr, Lafayette 🕠 5:30 PM – Arrival & Refreshments 🍽️ 6:00 PM – Meal (Bring a side, hors d'oeuvres, or dessert to share) 🎉 7:00 PM – Recognition of outgoing officers and welcome to our new leadership team

Join us as we celebrate the 2025-26 Rotary theme, United For Good, with an evening of fellowship, food, and gratitude! 📅 Friday, June 28, 2025 📍 Kier’s Home – 225 Beacon Hill Dr, Lafayette 🕠 5:30 PM – Arrival & Refreshments 🍽️ 6:00 PM – Meal (Bring a side, hors d'oeuvres, or dessert to share) 🎉 7:00 PM – Recognition of outgoing officers and welcome to our new leadership team

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