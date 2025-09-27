Erosia Land Sanctuary

Erosia Land Sanctuary

Erosia Land Sanctuary's Memberships

Basic Membership
$22

Valid until February 26, 2027

This also includes a membership to the TOLIS (Tree of Life Interfaith Sanctuary- our association). This is a one-time donation and is good for an annual membership. It is a basic support level and you are welcome to come walk the labyrinth most anytime during the day (text Sarah or Karl you'll be here), except for when closed for events.

Monthly contributor- $5 level
$5

Renews monthly

Monthly contributions helps us to plan and grow. There are several levels here- this is the $5 level of support. All benefits of basic included.

I Can Do More Each Month
$10

No expiration

Monthly contributions helps us to plan and grow. There are several levels here- this is the $10 level of continued support. All benefits of basic included. Plus, 10% off any standard admission or price of rental of camping spots.

I Want To Do More Each Month
$20

Renews monthly

Monthly contributions helps us to plan and grow. There are several levels here- this is the $20 level of continued support. All benefits of basic included. Plus, 15% off any standard admission or price of rental of camping spots.

I can just pay the $120 now.
$120

No expiration

All benefits of basic included. Plus, 10% off any standard admission or price of rental of camping spots.

I can just pay the $240 now
$240

No expiration

All benefits of basic included. Plus, 15% off any standard admission or price of rental of camping spots.

Supportive Sibling
$999

No expiration

I feel kin in some way to this Vision, I have money and I can help you to see this even more quickly into fruition.
NOTE- If you want to donate more we will gratefully accept it. This format requires us to put in a "ticket price". Reach out directly to donate more.

