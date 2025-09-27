Erosia Land Sanctuary's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 26, 2027
This also includes a membership to the TOLIS (Tree of Life Interfaith Sanctuary- our association). This is a one-time donation and is good for an annual membership. It is a basic support level and you are welcome to come walk the labyrinth most anytime during the day (text Sarah or Karl you'll be here), except for when closed for events.
Renews monthly
Monthly contributions helps us to plan and grow. There are several levels here- this is the $5 level of support. All benefits of basic included.
No expiration
Monthly contributions helps us to plan and grow. There are several levels here- this is the $10 level of continued support. All benefits of basic included. Plus, 10% off any standard admission or price of rental of camping spots.
Renews monthly
Monthly contributions helps us to plan and grow. There are several levels here- this is the $20 level of continued support. All benefits of basic included. Plus, 15% off any standard admission or price of rental of camping spots.
No expiration
All benefits of basic included. Plus, 10% off any standard admission or price of rental of camping spots.
No expiration
All benefits of basic included. Plus, 15% off any standard admission or price of rental of camping spots.
No expiration
I feel kin in some way to this Vision, I have money and I can help you to see this even more quickly into fruition.
NOTE- If you want to donate more we will gratefully accept it. This format requires us to put in a "ticket price". Reach out directly to donate more.
