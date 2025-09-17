2026 Erroll Broud Memorial Golf Scramble 50/50 Tickets

Drawing to be held August 22, 2026 at the Erroll Broud Memorial Golf Scramble awards/prizes ceremony at Lakeland Golf Club, St Paris, Ohio
You need not be present to win
1/2 proceeds will go to local, recipient families who are facing financial hardship.
1/2 proceeds will go to one lucky, randomly drawn winner.
Drawing to be held August 22, 2026 at the Erroll Broud Memorial Golf Scramble awards/prizes ceremony at Lakeland Golf Club, St Paris, Ohio
You need not be present to win
1/2 proceeds will go to local, recipient families who are facing financial hardship.
1/2 proceeds will go to one lucky, randomly drawn winner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!