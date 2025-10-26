Erin's Hope for Friends Kentucky Inc.

Hosted by

Erin's Hope for Friends Kentucky Inc.

About this event

e's Club Lexington Art Show

200 W Main St

Lexington, KY 40507, USA

General Admission for 2
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Canvas Sponsor
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

provide our members with the blank canvases to create their art! Includes 2 tickets.

Craftsman Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, name in press releases and media information, signage at the event, social media mention, and name on our newsletter and website.

Artisan Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes 2 tickets, recognition in press releases and media information, signage at the event, social media coverage, and a logo on our newsletter and website.

Community Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes 5 tickets, recogntion in press releases and media information, signage at the event, social media coverage, and a logo on our newsletter and website.

Add a donation for Erin's Hope for Friends Kentucky Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!