Delphi Academy of Los Angeles

Hosted by

Delphi Academy of Los Angeles

Elementary Sports Banquet 2026

11341 Brainard Ave

Lake View Terrace, CA 91342, USA

Taco Dinner
$13

All ES athletes and one guest will receive a complimentary taco dinner. Additional guests are welcome at $13 a plate. Dinner includes tacos, rice, beans, and a drink. Please refer to Coach Mark’s email for the discount code to redeem your two free dinners. Note: If you have multiple athletes in your family, please place a separate order for each to ensure your discount codes are applied correctly.


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