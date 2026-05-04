Elementary Sports Banquet 2026

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All ES athletes and one guest will receive a complimentary taco dinner. Additional guests are welcome at $13 a plate. Dinner includes tacos, rice, beans, and a drink. Please refer to Coach Mark’s email for the discount code to redeem your two free dinners. Note: If you have multiple athletes in your family, please place a separate order for each to ensure your discount codes are applied correctly.
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