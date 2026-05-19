ESA Program & Workshop, Monday June 29th

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About this event
Suggested donation is $25. Includes the ESA workshop and program enrollment, SERVICE VOUCHER for all vaccinations, tags and identification as an emotional support animal for $25, and a referral to a health care provider to obtain one within our program. Insurance restrictions may apply
Expect to pay $40 at Roice Hurst Humane Society with the service voucher ($25 for vet services &$15 for MSAC tag)
Property Managers, Landlords and Health Care Professionals may attend for free
(Does not include service voucher or ESA referral)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!