Barkley's Hope

Hosted by

Barkley's Hope

About this event

ESA Program & Workshop, Monday June 29th

201 South Ave

Grand Junction, CO 81501, USA

Pay What You Can General Admission
Pay what you can

Suggested donation is $25. Includes the ESA workshop and program enrollment, SERVICE VOUCHER for all vaccinations, tags and identification as an emotional support animal for $25, and a referral to a health care provider to obtain one within our program. Insurance restrictions may apply


Expect to pay $40 at Roice Hurst Humane Society with the service voucher ($25 for vet services &$15 for MSAC tag)


Property Managers, Landlords and Health Care Professionals may attend for free

(Does not include service voucher or ESA referral)



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