ESA Program & Workshop, Monday June 29th

Suggested donation is $25. Includes the ESA workshop and program enrollment, SERVICE VOUCHER for all vaccinations, tags and identification as an emotional support animal for $25, and a referral to a health care provider to obtain one within our program. Insurance restrictions may apply





Expect to pay $40 at Roice Hurst Humane Society with the service voucher ($25 for vet services &$15 for MSAC tag)





Property Managers, Landlords and Health Care Professionals may attend for free

(Does not include service voucher or ESA referral)







