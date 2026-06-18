Escadrille Kiddie Camp

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Fund your dancer’s account to buy snacks at the camp store throughout the week. (Use the quantity to adjust the amount. Example: quantity 10 = $10)
Two slices of cheese pizza delivered for Thursday's lunch. Note that slices are slightly smaller than normal. Order by Wednesday evening.
Three slices of cheese pizza delivered for Thursday's lunch. Note that slices are slightly smaller than normal. Order by Wednesday evening.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!