Lafayette Escadrille
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Lafayette Escadrille

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Lafayette Escadrille

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Escadrille Kiddie Camp

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Snack Funds
$1

Fund your dancer’s account to buy snacks at the camp store throughout the week. (Use the quantity to adjust the amount. Example: quantity 10 = $10)

Thursday Pizza: Option 1 (2 slices)
$6

Two slices of cheese pizza delivered for Thursday's lunch. Note that slices are slightly smaller than normal. Order by Wednesday evening.

Thursday Pizza: Option 2 (3 slices)
$8

Three slices of cheese pizza delivered for Thursday's lunch. Note that slices are slightly smaller than normal. Order by Wednesday evening.

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