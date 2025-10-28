Rancocas Nature Center
ESCAPE ART SERIES: MANDALA STONE PAINTING (ages 16+)-Winter 2025-26

794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd

Westampton Township, NJ 08060, USA

Admission
$25

A new year, and a new experience. Find your inner calm as we paint a design that radiates from the center of your rock to create a beautiful mandala. These designs have been said to aid in meditation and can be used as a tool for creating a sacred, calming space. Cost: $25/per person (includes all needed supplies and materials to create two rocks--additional rocks available for purchase at $5/per rock)

Purchase additional rocks - beyond 2 that are included
$5

