In the foreground, a shopping bag and photos of Amish country life are displayed, while in the background, a horse-drawn buggy travels down a road past silos and farmhouses.
Casualties of Homicide Society

Hosted by

Casualties of Homicide Society

About this event

Escape Cleveland (Amish Country Getaway)

Berlin

OH 44654, USA

Reserved Seat
$65

Enjoy a relaxing day exploring the charm of Ohio's Amish Country.


*Round-trip transportation from the Cleveland area


*Free time to explore Berlin, Ohio Amish Country shopping


*Visits to local specialty shops


*Scenic countryside drive Fellowship and social connection with fellow travelers

Comfort Plus
$85

Upgrade your experience with added comfort and convenience. Everything in the Essential Getaway, PLUS:


*Priority boarding Reserved front-half seating


*Complimentary bottled water and light snack


*Reusable shopping tote


*Day Trip Keepsake


*Entry into the Comfort Plus exclusive door prize drawing

VIP Section
$99

Everything in Comfort Plus, PLUS:


*Premium passenger seating (VIP section)


*Deluxe: More-Than-a-Snack-Sack


*Personalized name badge


*Keepsake gift bag


*Surprise gift from the trip host


*Entry into the exclusive VIP door prize drawing


*First off the vehicle at designated stops

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