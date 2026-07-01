Escape Cleveland (Amish Country Getaway)

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About this event
Enjoy a relaxing day exploring the charm of Ohio's Amish Country.
*Round-trip transportation from the Cleveland area
*Free time to explore Berlin, Ohio Amish Country shopping
*Visits to local specialty shops
*Scenic countryside drive Fellowship and social connection with fellow travelers
Upgrade your experience with added comfort and convenience. Everything in the Essential Getaway, PLUS:
*Priority boarding Reserved front-half seating
*Complimentary bottled water and light snack
*Reusable shopping tote
*Day Trip Keepsake
*Entry into the Comfort Plus exclusive door prize drawing
Everything in Comfort Plus, PLUS:
*Premium passenger seating (VIP section)
*Deluxe: More-Than-a-Snack-Sack
*Personalized name badge
*Keepsake gift bag
*Surprise gift from the trip host
*Entry into the exclusive VIP door prize drawing
*First off the vehicle at designated stops
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