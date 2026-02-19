Escape Room Teen Night

Please note that the $30 registration fee is exclusively for students who are currently registered members of You Matter 2 for the Spring 2026 semester (IGNITE & Expressions Unleashed). If you select this fee and your child is not a registered member, you will be required to pay the difference of $5, bringing the total fee to $30, or the ticket will be voided. To ensure eligibility for the member rate, please confirm your child’s registration status before completing this registration form. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.