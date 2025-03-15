Escape to the Beauty of Arizona ✨

✨ Luxury Desert Escape: 4 Days of Serenity & Scenic Beauty ✨
$600
Starting bid
🏜️ Experience the perfect tranquility and modern comfort blend with a 4-day, 3-night stay in a breathtaking 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath retreat nestled in the picturesque Ahwatukee Foothills of Phoenix. This exquisite home, designed for relaxation and rejuvenation, offers panoramic mountain views, soaring ceilings, and an inviting atmosphere for a peaceful getaway.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!