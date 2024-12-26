This spirit-led, God-influenced, and prophetic conference is designed for women who are yearning for a closer walk and deeper thought life with God.
Dates: March 21st, 22nd, 2025
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Hosted by: Lady Lydia Watson and the Women of Favor Women's Ministry of The Neighborhood Bible Church
The "Escape Women's Conference 2025" aims to empower women to posture themselves to receive and walk in the favor of God. We believe this conference will be a move in a transformative and enriching experience.
This spirit-led, God-influenced, and prophetic conference is designed for women who are yearning for a closer walk and deeper thought life with God.
Dates: March 21st, 22nd, 2025
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Hosted by: Lady Lydia Watson and the Women of Favor Women's Ministry of The Neighborhood Bible Church
The "Escape Women's Conference 2025" aims to empower women to posture themselves to receive and walk in the favor of God. We believe this conference will be a move in a transformative and enriching experience.
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