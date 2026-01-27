Theme: Breathe Again: When God Breathes, Women Rise





Scripture: Ezekiel 37:9 — “Prophesy to the breath…”

Dates: April 17th-18th, 2026 Location: 8350 Camby Rd, Camby IN 46113 Hosted by: 1st Lady Lydia Watson





Escape Women’s Conference 2026 is a two-day prophetic gathering designed to help women breathe again. Through worship, teaching, impartation, and community, we step into Ezekiel 37:9 and call the breath of God into every dry place. Join us for a weekend of revival, restoration, and reawakening.





What’s Included





• Friday night service

• Saturday workshops

• Continental breakfast

• Light brunch/lunch

• Conference journal

• Escape tote bag

• Prayer + prophetic activation