Theme: Breathe Again: When God Breathes, Women Rise
Scripture: Ezekiel 37:9 — “Prophesy to the breath…”
Dates: April 17th-18th, 2026 Location: 8350 Camby Rd, Camby IN 46113 Hosted by: 1st Lady Lydia Watson
Escape Women’s Conference 2026 is a two-day prophetic gathering designed to help women breathe again. Through worship, teaching, impartation, and community, we step into Ezekiel 37:9 and call the breath of God into every dry place. Join us for a weekend of revival, restoration, and reawakening.
What’s Included
• Friday night service
• Saturday workshops
• Continental breakfast
• Light brunch/lunch
• Conference journal
• Escape tote bag
• Prayer + prophetic activation
