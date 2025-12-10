Hosted by

Escondido Foursquare Church

About this event

Escondido Foursquare Church's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

923 Idaho Ave, Escondido, CA 92025, USA

Gift basket
$150

Starting bid

Exclusively from Saks Fifth Avenue — A Stunning London Blue Topaz &amp; Diamond

Ring

Indulge in elegance with this exquisite ring featuring a vibrant London Blue Topaz

accented by shimmering white topaz and 0.07 TCW of diamonds (G–I color, I3 clarity).

Set in genuine 14K yellow gold, this piece offers a rich, sophisticated pop of color and

timeless sparkle.

The perfect statement of refined luxury — versatile enough for everyday wear yet

striking enough for special occasions.

Do not miss your chance to win a piece of fine jewelry that blends modern glamour with

classic beauty.

Valued at $1,150 USD

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!