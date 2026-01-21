Esports Room Game Pass Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Perfect for casual gamers and families new to the Hub.
The Starter Pass provides up to 20 hours of Esports Room access per month during Open Play hours (Monday–Friday, 4:00–8:00 PM). This option is ideal for students who want consistent playtime without a large commitment.
Each hour of play counts as one punch-pass redemption. The pass expires 30 days after purchase and can be shared within a household.
✔ Great for first-time members
✔ Structured, supervised gaming environment
✔ Access to top gaming titles and systems
Renews monthly
Our most popular option for regular gamers.
The Pro Pass includes 40 hours of Esports Room access per month during Open Play hours (Monday–Friday, 4:00–8:00 PM). Designed for students who want weekly consistency and more time to build skills, teamwork, and strategy.
Each hour of play counts as one punch-pass redemption. The pass expires 30 days after purchase and can be shared within a household.
✔ Best value for active gamers
✔ Predictable weekly access
✔ Supports positive gaming habits and social connection
Renews monthly
Unlimited access for families ready to go all in.
The Elite Pass offers unlimited Esports Room access during Open Play hours (Monday–Friday, 4:00–8:00 PM) for 30 days. This pass is perfect for highly engaged gamers and families who want maximum flexibility and value.
Each hour played is tracked as a punch-pass redemption. The pass expires 30 days after purchase and can be shared within a household.
✔ Unlimited play during open hours
✔ Best value for frequent visits
✔ Ideal for skill-building and community engagement
No expiration
This is a pay-as-you-go Day pass good for Mon - Fri from 4PM - 8PM
No expiration
No expiration
The combo includes
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!