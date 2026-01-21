Esports Room Game Pass Memberships

Perfect for casual gamers and families new to the Hub.

The Starter Pass provides up to 20 hours of Esports Room access per month during Open Play hours (Monday–Friday, 4:00–8:00 PM). This option is ideal for students who want consistent playtime without a large commitment.

Each hour of play counts as one punch-pass redemption. The pass expires 30 days after purchase and can be shared within a household.

✔ Great for first-time members

✔ Structured, supervised gaming environment

✔ Access to top gaming titles and systems