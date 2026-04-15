ESRCD Protect the Locals | T-Shirt Pre-Order

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This women’s boxy tee features our “Protect the Locals” design, highlighting native plants and wildlife found here in the Central Valley.
Made with a relaxed, slightly cropped fit, this tee is designed for comfort and everyday wear.
Printed on an American Apparel Women’s Fine Jersey Boxy Tee:
Cotton products from American Apparel support more sustainable and ethical cotton farming.
Pickup & Delivery: Free pickup (default) in Ceres or $10 shipping (add delivery to your cart below).
Every purchase helps support conservation and restoration work in Stanislaus County.
*This is a pre-order. We need a minimum of 25 total orders to move forward with production.
If we don’t reach that number, all orders will be refunded.
This unisex tee features our “Protect the Locals” design, highlighting native plants and wildlife found here in the Central Valley.
Designed with a classic fit for everyday wear, this shirt is comfortable, durable, and easy to style.
Printed on an American Apparel Unisex Jersey T-Shirt:
Cotton products from American Apparel support more sustainable and ethical cotton farming.
Pickup & Delivery: Free pickup (default) in Ceres or $10 shipping (add delivery to your cart below).
Every purchase helps support conservation and restoration work in Stanislaus County.
*This is a pre-order. We need a minimum of 25 total orders to move forward with production.
If we don’t reach that number, all orders will be refunded.
$10 flat rate per household. Select this option if you would like your order shipped via USPS.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!