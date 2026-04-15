ESRCD Protect the Locals | T-Shirt Pre-Order

This women’s boxy tee features our “Protect the Locals” design, highlighting native plants and wildlife found here in the Central Valley.

Made with a relaxed, slightly cropped fit, this tee is designed for comfort and everyday wear.

Printed on an American Apparel Women’s Fine Jersey Boxy Tee:

100% combed ring-spun cotton

Soft, lightweight feel

Boxy, modern fit

Cotton products from American Apparel support more sustainable and ethical cotton farming.





Pickup & Delivery: Free pickup (default) in Ceres or $10 shipping (add delivery to your cart below).





Every purchase helps support conservation and restoration work in Stanislaus County.





*This is a pre-order. We need a minimum of 25 total orders to move forward with production.

If we don’t reach that number, all orders will be refunded.