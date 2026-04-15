East Stanislaus Resource Conservation District

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East Stanislaus Resource Conservation District

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ESRCD Protect the Locals | T-Shirt Pre-Order

Women's Protect The Locals T-shirt item
Women's Protect The Locals T-shirt item
Women's Protect The Locals T-shirt
$30

This women’s boxy tee features our “Protect the Locals” design, highlighting native plants and wildlife found here in the Central Valley.

Made with a relaxed, slightly cropped fit, this tee is designed for comfort and everyday wear.

Printed on an American Apparel Women’s Fine Jersey Boxy Tee:

  • 100% combed ring-spun cotton
  • Soft, lightweight feel
  • Boxy, modern fit

Cotton products from American Apparel support more sustainable and ethical cotton farming.


Pickup & Delivery: Free pickup (default) in Ceres or $10 shipping (add delivery to your cart below).


Every purchase helps support conservation and restoration work in Stanislaus County.


*This is a pre-order. We need a minimum of 25 total orders to move forward with production.

If we don’t reach that number, all orders will be refunded.

Mens & Unisex Tee – Protect the Locals item
Mens & Unisex Tee – Protect the Locals item
Mens & Unisex Tee – Protect the Locals
$30

This unisex tee features our “Protect the Locals” design, highlighting native plants and wildlife found here in the Central Valley.

Designed with a classic fit for everyday wear, this shirt is comfortable, durable, and easy to style.

Printed on an American Apparel Unisex Jersey T-Shirt:

  • 100% combed ring-spun cotton
  • 30 singles for a soft, smooth feel
  • Classic unisex fit

Cotton products from American Apparel support more sustainable and ethical cotton farming.



Pickup & Delivery: Free pickup (default) in Ceres or $10 shipping (add delivery to your cart below).



Every purchase helps support conservation and restoration work in Stanislaus County.


*This is a pre-order. We need a minimum of 25 total orders to move forward with production.

If we don’t reach that number, all orders will be refunded.

Shipping (Add this if you do not want to pickup order) item
Shipping (Add this if you do not want to pickup order)
$10

$10 flat rate per household. Select this option if you would like your order shipped via USPS.

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