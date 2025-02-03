Essay #2 Seaside Tales Virtual Zen4Blue Book Club

Join us for an evening of seaside tales and "wine" down with stories of ocean adventure! The first book selected is a collection of sea life essays by Sabrina Embler "How Far The Light Reaches: A Life In Ten Sea Creatures" Essay #2 "My Mother and the Starving Octopus" Each month we will read a new story and compare notes.

Join us for an evening of seaside tales and "wine" down with stories of ocean adventure! The first book selected is a collection of sea life essays by Sabrina Embler "How Far The Light Reaches: A Life In Ten Sea Creatures" Essay #2 "My Mother and the Starving Octopus" Each month we will read a new story and compare notes.

More details...