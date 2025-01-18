Estamos Unidos De Pennsylvania - Annual Membership
EUP Membership
$25
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
EUP is a service-oriented organization. Estamos Unidos originated as a Latino community-based group in the Harrisburg area in 2002. It began as a group of volunteers who helped Hispanic children in three main areas: Cultural Heritage, Educational Advancement and Mentoring Programs.
EUP is a service-oriented organization. Estamos Unidos originated as a Latino community-based group in the Harrisburg area in 2002. It began as a group of volunteers who helped Hispanic children in three main areas: Cultural Heritage, Educational Advancement and Mentoring Programs.
Add a donation for Estamos Unidos De Pennsylvania
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