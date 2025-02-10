Semper Fi Estate Planning - Discounted Package Plans

Create a new Will Estate Plan in under 20 minutes, with expert guidance throughout the process and 1 year of updates. Both the Will-Based Estate Plans and the Trust-Based Estate Plans include: - Power of Attorney (Average Cost US$200+) - Health Care Directive (Average Cost US$300+)​ ​Plus Resources/Tools Other Service Providers Do Not Even Offer At All With Their Plans: - Sharing & Collaboration - Asset & Debt Inventory - Personal Property Inventory - Child & Pet Planning - Insurance Policy Storage - Digital Asset Planning - Updates & Maintenance (Others Offer, But Charge $$$) ​ALL THESE INCLUDED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST Semper Fi Estate Planning DIRECT Price: PAY US$400 via VEDUFFE 501c3 Non-Profit Org: JUST US$350 DONATION

Create a new Will Estate Plan in under 20 minutes, with expert guidance throughout the process and 1 year of updates. Both the Will-Based Estate Plans and the Trust-Based Estate Plans include: - Power of Attorney (Average Cost US$200+) - Health Care Directive (Average Cost US$300+)​ ​Plus Resources/Tools Other Service Providers Do Not Even Offer At All With Their Plans: - Sharing & Collaboration - Asset & Debt Inventory - Personal Property Inventory - Child & Pet Planning - Insurance Policy Storage - Digital Asset Planning - Updates & Maintenance (Others Offer, But Charge $$$) ​ALL THESE INCLUDED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST Semper Fi Estate Planning DIRECT Price: PAY US$400 via VEDUFFE 501c3 Non-Profit Org: JUST US$350 DONATION

seeMoreDetailsMobile