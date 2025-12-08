Estate Sale

Offered by
This lot includes reel, two extra spools, Hardy Reel case and suede/leather 2 place spool case
This collection includes reel, two extra reels, Hardy reel case and two swede spool cases
Condition is used with wear marks. No damage or missing parts
Orvis fly gear bag, contrition is used, lots of padded compartments for reels, extra fly boxes, etc. in is good condition with no damage
This lot includes reel, extra spool, WF5F Wounder Line, WF6F Wounder Live, spool cloth bag and reel case. Condition is like new, no scuffs, scratches or wear. Fly lines are also in very good condition.
This is a very nice old vintage Orvis Canvis travel bag, has leather clasp and brass hardware, condition is used
This lot includes the reel and two extra spools for 6,7 & 8 weight lines two floating and one sink tip, all still useable. This is in very good condition without any missing parts of damage
Orvis Battenkill 3/4 Fly Reel and Extra Spool Each have a WF3F lines on them, like new condition, no dents or damage on the reel and spools. Made in England
Vintage and Collectable 16 windowed fly box with felt side for streamers. Loaded with fishable patterns, including small dries, wets and streamers.
This fly box is loaded with more than 70 streamer flies for trout and landlock salmon
Ammo TU Chapter full coverage ball caps
This is an early Perrine Fly box with foam inside to hole flies. Perrine boxes also have nice graphics on how to tie common fishing knots This box has 100 flies in it including streamers, dries and wets
This box includes more than 100 streamers and dry flies.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!