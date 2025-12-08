Estate Sale

Offered by

Hardy LRH Fly Reel *SOLD item
Hardy LRH Fly Reel *SOLD
$250

This lot includes reel, two extra spools, Hardy Reel case and suede/leather 2 place spool case

Hardy Feather Weight Reel item
Hardy Feather Weight Reel
$250

This collection includes reel, two extra reels, Hardy reel case and two swede spool cases

Condition is used with wear marks. No damage or missing parts

Orvis Fly Reel and Fly Box travel bag item
Orvis Fly Reel and Fly Box travel bag
$30

Orvis fly gear bag, contrition is used, lots of padded compartments for reels, extra fly boxes, etc. in is good condition with no damage

Orvis Battenkill Mid Arbor III Reel and Extra Spool item
Orvis Battenkill Mid Arbor III Reel and Extra Spool
$150

This lot includes reel, extra spool, WF5F Wounder Line, WF6F Wounder Live, spool cloth bag and reel case. Condition is like new, no scuffs, scratches or wear. Fly lines are also in very good condition.

Vintage Canvas Reel and Fly Box Travel Bag item
Vintage Canvas Reel and Fly Box Travel Bag
$30

This is a very nice old vintage Orvis Canvis travel bag, has leather clasp and brass hardware, condition is used

Orvis Battenkill V Fly Reel and Extra Spools item
Orvis Battenkill V Fly Reel and Extra Spools
$250

This lot includes the reel and two extra spools for 6,7 & 8 weight lines two floating and one sink tip, all still useable. This is in very good condition without any missing parts of damage

Orvis Battenkill 3/4 Fly Reel and Extra Spool item
Orvis Battenkill 3/4 Fly Reel and Extra Spool
$150

Orvis Battenkill 3/4 Fly Reel and Extra Spool Each have a WF3F lines on them, like new condition, no dents or damage on the reel and spools. Made in England

Vintage Fly Box and Fishing Flies item
Vintage Fly Box and Fishing Flies
$30

Vintage and Collectable 16 windowed fly box with felt side for streamers. Loaded with fishable patterns, including small dries, wets and streamers.

Vintage Perrine Fly Box and Flies item
Vintage Perrine Fly Box and Flies
$25

This fly box is loaded with more than 70 streamer flies for trout and landlock salmon

Logo Hats item
Logo Hats
$25

Ammo TU Chapter full coverage ball caps

Perrine Fly Box and assortment of flies item
Perrine Fly Box and assortment of flies
$25

This is an early Perrine Fly box with foam inside to hole flies. Perrine boxes also have nice graphics on how to tie common fishing knots This box has 100 flies in it including streamers, dries and wets

Scientific Angles Plastic Fly Box with Flies item
Scientific Angles Plastic Fly Box with Flies
$25

This box includes more than 100 streamers and dry flies.

