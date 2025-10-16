Gala Silent Auction 2025

Escape to paradise with a stay at a charming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Playa Potrero, Guanacaste — just an hour south of Liberia Airport in the peaceful Flor de Pacifico community.

Feel the warm ocean breeze as you relax on sun-kissed beaches just a short stroll away, or awaken your adventurous side exploring lush rainforests, vibrant wildlife, and the rich, colorful culture of Costa Rica.

Whether you're seeking laid-back luxury or off-the-beaten-path adventure, this tropical retreat offers the perfect balance of comfort and excitement.

Condo features:

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Private Patio

Shared Pool Access

WiFi

Walking distance to beaches, restaurants, and shops

Dates to be coordinated directly with the property manager. Airfare and ground transportation not included