Gala Silent Auction 2025

Starting bid
Escape to paradise with a stay at a charming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Playa Potrero, Guanacaste — just an hour south of Liberia Airport in the peaceful Flor de Pacifico community.
Feel the warm ocean breeze as you relax on sun-kissed beaches just a short stroll away, or awaken your adventurous side exploring lush rainforests, vibrant wildlife, and the rich, colorful culture of Costa Rica.
Whether you're seeking laid-back luxury or off-the-beaten-path adventure, this tropical retreat offers the perfect balance of comfort and excitement.
Condo features:
Dates to be coordinated directly with the property manager. Airfare and ground transportation not included
Starting bid
Climb high above Estes Park on the Peregrine Arete Via Ferrata—an unforgettable alpine adventure led by expert KMAC guides. This thrilling guided climb blends hiking, scrambling, and rock climbing as you ascend 600 feet up the iconic Deville Rocks using a system of cables, ladders, and steel steps. No prior climbing experience needed—just a good level of fitness and a love for epic views! Perfect for families, friends, or adventurous first-timers. Value $875
Starting bid
Receive personalized firearms instruction and safety training from the Estes Park Police Department. Expert instructors provide hands-on coaching; firearms and ammunition are supplied by the department. Scheduling subject to EPPD availability; participants must meet department requirements and complete any required waivers.
Starting bid
Unwind with a 3-hour soak at Iron Mountain Hot Springs in Glenwood Springs, CO. Enjoy access to 32 unique pools nestled along the Colorado River—perfect for peaceful relaxation or family fun. Package includes a 3-hour soak pass, personal locker, and two complimentary towels per guest.
Starting bid
Enjoy a homemade Thai dinner for six, lovingly prepared by a Thai native using traditional recipes passed down through generations. A truly delicious and cultural experience you won’t forget!
Starting bid
Turn heads with a one-of-a-kind ride!
Enjoy a chauffeured trip anywhere in Estes Park with a uniformed Estes Park Police Department officer—aboard their legendary Humvee.
Whether it’s a ride to school, a special event, or just for fun, this unforgettable VIP experience lets you arrive in serious style. You can even invite a friend to join you on this spectacular ride!
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing 2-night stay in a cozy lodge room at your choice of Estes Park Center or Snow Mountain Ranch. Surrounded by stunning Rocky Mountain scenery, these YMCA of the Rockies locations offer the perfect retreat for rest, recreation, and unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
Enjoy a mountain-top adventure with two Funday Pass tickets to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park! Your passes include the gondola ride, cave tours, thrilling attractions, live entertainment, and stunning views at America’s only mountain-top theme park. Valid for one year from the date of issue—perfect for a fun-filled family day in the Rockies
Starting bid
Enjoy a romantic evening for two with a guided wine tasting experience at Blanchard Family Wines, one of Colorado’s premier boutique wineries. This exclusive certificate includes a curated tasting flight and a bottle of wine to take home — the perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation.
Choose between their Denver (Dairy Block) or Golden location and indulge in an unforgettable night surrounded by exceptional wines, cozy ambiance, and local charm.
Reservations required.
Starting bid
Enjoy hours of fun with a $100 gift card to Ride-A-Cart! Experience go-karts, mini golf, a train ride, batting cages, trampolines, and more—perfect for a family day full of laughter and adventure
Starting bid
Get ready for a wild adventure at the Denver Zoo!
Enjoy 4 admission tickets to explore over 3,000 incredible animals from around the world.
Wander through lush habitats, meet extraordinary species up close, and create unforgettable memories with family and friends.
Tickets valid through December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Join Mayor Hall for a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of the Mayor. You may shadow him during a day of official duties, or shadow him for an afternoon and then wrap up the experience by attending a Town Board meeting, seated at the dais alongside the Mayor and Trustees. Schedule and details to be arranged by mutual agreement.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in comfort with this soft, high-quality, forest green, full-size blanket—perfect for cool mountain evenings or cozy nights at home.
Starting bid
Learn to knit and celebrate the beauty of America's national parks with Knitting the National Parks! This beginner-friendly kit includes the book, all the yarn, and tools needed to create your own cozy beanie—perfect for crafting your next adventure.
Starting bid
Indulge your inner kid with this fun-filled gift basket from Rocket Fizz! Packed with a playful mix of nostalgic candies and quirky sodas, it's a sugar-lover’s dream come true.
Starting bid
Step into leadership alongside Estes Park Principal Erin Miller! Your student will experience a behind-the-scenes look at running the school, complete with special privileges and responsibilities. Date and details to be arranged by mutual agreement.
***Must be a current EPES student for this item.
Starting bid
Take a turn as the Estes Park Bobcat mascot during an Estes Park Elementary School event. Details to be arranged by mutual agreement.
*** Must be an EPES student or parent of an EPES student to win this item.
Starting bid
Get ready to kick back and cheer loud with 4 General Admission tickets to a thrilling Colorado Rapids home game! Feel the energy, hear the chants, and be part of the action as the Rapids battle it out on the pitch at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.
Whether you're a die-hard soccer fan or just in it for the fun vibes and stadium snacks, this experience is perfect for a family outing, double date, or an unforgettable night with friends.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone who seriously deserves it) to $100 of pure bliss at the luxurious Soothe Spa inside the stunning Grand Lodge on Peak 7 in Breckenridge.
Whether you're craving a tension-melting massage, a rejuvenating facial, or just some well-earned “me time,” this alpine escape delivers mountain serenity with five-star vibes.
Surrounded by the breathtaking Rockies, it’s the perfect après-ski indulgence—or a getaway all on its own!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Get ready for family fun in true Colorado style! The Family Adventure Pack includes matching hats and shirts for parents and kids plus a rugged camping mug for your next outdoor trip. Whether you’re exploring the mountains or hanging out at home, this set brings laughter, adventure, and family pride everywhere you go.
Includes:
Starting bid
Parenthood isn’t easy — but laughter, caffeine, and a little humor go a long way! This Coffee, Chaos & Dad Jokes bundle is the perfect gift for busy moms and hilarious dads alike. Enjoy your morning coffee, tote your “one thing,” and laugh through the chaos with this lighthearted collection from Dude Dad.
Includes:
Starting bid
Enjoy two roundtrip tickets on the historic steam-powered Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. Ride through the stunning San Juan Mountains and experience Colorado’s wild beauty from a legendary train!
Starting bid
Be ready for any emergency with this essential Home Safety Bundle from Ace Hardware!
Stay protected and give yourself year-round peace of mind with this all-in-one safety set, featuring:
Everything you need to keep your home and loved ones safe!
Starting bid
Add western flair to any outfit with this set of four Heston Buckles from Buckles of Estes Sports Hound, each valued at $50. Expertly crafted and rich in detail, these buckles celebrate quality, craftsmanship, and mountain-town style.
Starting bid
Score big with this ultimate collection for the true sports fan! This package includes an 8-card set of basketball, football, and baseball trading cards — featuring a standout Michael Jordan “15,000 Point Club” card and several autographed gems — plus a sealed pack of 100 baseball cards and a set of brand-new Colorado pro team hats.
From legends to local favorites, this package is a slam dunk for any collector or fan who lives and breathes the game!
Starting bid
Add a touch of artistry and elegance with this stunning hand-blown glass heart pendant on a wire cable necklace, created by Estes Park glass artist Chris “Red” Brown of Red Hot Glass. With a BFA in glass from the Cleveland Institute of Art and nearly two decades of experience—including training at world-renowned glass schools—Chris brings mastery and passion to every piece.
