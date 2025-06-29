Eta Iota Sigma Chapter's Silent Auction

Bring home a piece of Caribbean artistry with this beautiful Jamila Doll, an authentic cultural collectible from Jamaica. This handcrafted doll features a finely painted face with expressive detail, flowing black hair, and delicate earrings. She is dressed in a vibrant multicolor gown with a matching headwrap, showcasing bold Caribbean-inspired patterns.

The doll retains its original “Jamaica” label, making it not only a decorative treasure but also a collectible item for doll enthusiasts and lovers of cultural heritage.

Features: