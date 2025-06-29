Hosted by

Eta Iota Sigma Chapter's Silent Auction

Classic Wool Plaid Shawl / Blanket Scarf item
$60

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in timeless comfort with this plush wool plaid shawl or blanket scarf in neutral earthy tones. This versatile piece features:

Material: Soft, heavyweight wool blend

Pattern: Traditional checkered plaid in tones of taupe, brown, and charcoal

Style: Finished with fringed tassels on both ends

Size: Generously sized—ideal for layering as a shawl, wrap, or throw

Condition: Gently used, no visible stains or tears

Perfect for chilly fall days, cozy nights by the fire, or as an accent piece for your home or wardrobe. Its neutral tones make it easy to pair with any outfit or decor.

Hand-Carved African Lidded Wood Vessel – Decorative Storage item
$50

Starting bid

This beautifully hand-carved wooden vessel is a fine example of traditional African craftsmanship. It features:

Material: Solid wood with rich reddish-brown tones

Design: Intricately etched geometric and nature-inspired patterns around the body

Form: Rounded body with a raised pedestal base and matching fitted lid with a recessed knob

Size: Approx. 6–8 inches tall

Function: Can be used as a decorative jar, spice container, keepsake box, or ceremonial item

Condition: Gently used, with minor signs of age adding character

Hand-Carved African Floral Pedestal Bowl / Decorative Chalic item
$65

Starting bid

This striking hand-carved wooden pedestal bowl features exquisite floral and vine engravings that wrap gracefully around its entire surface. Crafted from dark hardwood with a natural luster, this piece is both artistic and functional.

Material: Solid carved wood with a smooth, dark-stained finish

Design Details: Intricate floral and leaf motifs etched in high relief with fine textural contrast

Shape: Rounded bowl atop a wide, stable pedestal base

Dimensions: Approx. 7–9 inches tall

Function: Ideal as a decorative centerpiece, offering bowl, or collector’s art piece

Condition: Excellent vintage condition with minor wear consistent with handcrafting and age

This piece showcases traditional African artistry and would make a meaningful gift, conversation piece, or addition to any cultural art collection.

Vintage One-of-a-Kind Jamila Doll – Jamaica Cultural Collect item
$50

Starting bid

Bring home a piece of Caribbean artistry with this beautiful Jamila Doll, an authentic cultural collectible from Jamaica. This handcrafted doll features a finely painted face with expressive detail, flowing black hair, and delicate earrings. She is dressed in a vibrant multicolor gown with a matching headwrap, showcasing bold Caribbean-inspired patterns.

The doll retains its original “Jamaica” label, making it not only a decorative treasure but also a collectible item for doll enthusiasts and lovers of cultural heritage.

Features:

  • Handmade cultural collectible
  • Original “Jamaica” tag attached
  • Vivid multicolor gown and matching headwrap
  • Painted facial details with earrings and long hair
  • Approximate size: 9–10 inches (seated style)
  • Excellent vintage condition – fabric colors remain bright, doll is intact
Custom Sigma Gamma Rho Combat Boots – Size 8 – Fraternity Ap item
$60

Starting bid

Step out in bold style with these unique custom Sigma Gamma Rho-inspired combat boots (Size 8). Featuring a striking black-and-green swirl design and prominently displayed ΣΓΡ fraternity crest with “Founded 1922”, these boots are both a statement piece and a symbol of pride.

Crafted with durable faux leather and heavy-duty soles, the boots combine comfort, strength, and cultural significance. Lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, while the custom design makes them stand out at fraternity events, step shows, or casual wear.

Features:

  • Custom Sigma Gamma Rho design with crest (Founded 1922)
  • Durable faux leather upper with printed swirl accents
  • Lace-up closure for secure fit
  • Thick, rugged sole for everyday wear
  • Size: Women’s 8 (fits true to size)
  • Condition: Gently used, excellent condition (see photos)
Custom Sigma Gamma Rho High Heels – Size 8 – Leopard Print G item
$55

Starting bid

Turn heads and step with pride in these stunning custom Sigma Gamma Rho-inspired high heels (Size 8). Featuring a bold leopard print design accented with the ΣΓΡ crest and letters, these heels blend elegance with sorority pride. The interior features a soft pink lining for comfort, while the sleek stiletto heel adds a chic and modern touch.

Perfect for conferences, Greek events, or stylish everyday wear, these one-of-a-kind heels are a rare find for collectors and members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Features:

  • Custom Sigma Gamma Rho leopard print design
  • ΣΓΡ crest and Greek lettering detail
  • Classic stiletto heel, approx. 3–4 inches
  • Soft pink inner lining for added style and comfort
  • Size: Women’s 8
  • Condition: Excellent (lightly worn, well-kept – see photos)

