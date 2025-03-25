Eta Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.'s shop

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Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo
Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo
Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo
Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo
Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo
Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo
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