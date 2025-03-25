Eta Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

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Eta Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

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Eta Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.'s shop

Chapter Cardigan - Small item
Chapter Cardigan - Small item
Chapter Cardigan - Small
$90

Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo

0
Chapter Cardigan - Medium item
Chapter Cardigan - Medium item
Chapter Cardigan - Medium
$90

Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo

0
Chapter Cardigan - Large item
Chapter Cardigan - Large item
Chapter Cardigan - Large
$90

Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo

0
Chapter Cardigan - XL item
Chapter Cardigan - XL item
Chapter Cardigan - XL
$90

Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo

0
Chapter Cardigan - XXL item
Chapter Cardigan - XXL item
Chapter Cardigan - XXL
$90

Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo

0
Chapter Cardigan - XXXL item
Chapter Cardigan - XXXL item
Chapter Cardigan - XXXL
$90

Royal blue cardigan with the sorority letters on the right and our chapter logo on the left. *Note: Cardigan will not have the Sorority Shield, but replaced with the Chapter logo

0
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