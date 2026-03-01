Eta Omicron Sigma

Hosted by

Eta Omicron Sigma

About this event

Eta Omicron Sigma Chapter 80th Charter Day Gala

1225 Orangeburg Mall Cir

Orangeburg, SC 29115

Royal Blue Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP reception for sponsors begins at 6:14 PM

Reserved Table for 8 Guests

Full-page advertisement in the commemorative souvenir booklet

Recognition during the event program

Organization name and logo displayed on event signage and social media

White Carnation Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP reception for sponsors begins at 6:14 PM

Reserved Table for 8 Guests

Half-page advertisement in the commemorative souvenir booklet

Recognition during the event program

Organization name and logo displayed on event signage

Reserved Table
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP reception for sponsors begins at 6:14 PM

Reserved table for 8 guests

Recognition as a Patron

Name displayed on event signage

Dove Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Event Tickets

Recognition as a Patron in program

Sigma Spirit Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Event Tickets

Recognition in program

Name listed in souvenir booklet

Recognition as a Patron

General Admission
$80

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities beginning at 7:14 PM

Add a donation for Eta Omicron Sigma

$

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