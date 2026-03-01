Eta Omicron Sigma Chapter 80th Charter Day Gala

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About this event
Orangeburg, SC 29115
VIP reception for sponsors begins at 6:14 PM
Reserved Table for 8 Guests
Full-page advertisement in the commemorative souvenir booklet
Recognition during the event program
Organization name and logo displayed on event signage and social media
VIP reception for sponsors begins at 6:14 PM
Reserved Table for 8 Guests
Half-page advertisement in the commemorative souvenir booklet
Recognition during the event program
Organization name and logo displayed on event signage
VIP reception for sponsors begins at 6:14 PM
Reserved table for 8 guests
Recognition as a Patron
Name displayed on event signage
4 Event Tickets
Recognition as a Patron in program
2 Event Tickets
Recognition in program
Name listed in souvenir booklet
Recognition as a Patron
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities beginning at 7:14 PM
$
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