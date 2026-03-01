Eta Omicron Sigma Chapter 80th Charter Day Gala

Royal Blue Sponsor $1,500

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP reception for sponsors begins at 6:14 PM Reserved Table for 8 Guests Full-page advertisement in the commemorative souvenir booklet Recognition during the event program Organization name and logo displayed on event signage and social media VIP reception for sponsors begins at 6:14 PM Reserved Table for 8 Guests Full-page advertisement in the commemorative souvenir booklet Recognition during the event program Organization name and logo displayed on event signage and social media More details...