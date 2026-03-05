Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated; Eta Zeta Chapter

About this event

ETA Zeta Sweatshirt Order Form

Blue Sweatshirt Size SM- XL item
Blue Sweatshirt Size SM- XL
$80

Price Includes 6% KY Sales Tax


Royal Blue Crewneck Sweatshirt with white HZ letters. White Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated embroidery.

Blue Sweatshirt Size 2X & Up
$85

Price Includes 6% KY Sales Tax


Royal Blue Crewneck Sweatshirt with white HZ letters. White Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated embroidery.

White Sweatshirt Size SM- XL item
White Sweatshirt Size SM- XL
$80

Price Includes 6% KY Sales Tax


White Crewneck Sweatshirt with Royal Blue HZ letters. Royal Blue Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated embroidery.

White Sweatshirt Size 2X & Up
$85

Price Includes 6% KY Sales Tax


White Crewneck Sweatshirt with Royal Blue HZ letters. Royal Blue Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated embroidery.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!