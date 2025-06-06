TESTING 2026 ET&WNC Railroad Historical Society Convention

Hosted by
About this event
This fee covers ALL Convention-sponsored activities and includes the Friday night banquet at the business meeting, admission to the Johnson City Railroad Experience Museum, the Saturday train ride and lunch at Doe River Gorge, admission to Tweetsie Railroad on Saturday afternoon, plus Dan’l Boone Inn Catering at Tweetsie Railroad on Saturday evening.
This fee covers ALL Convention-sponsored activities and includes the Friday night banquet at the business meeting, admission to the Johnson City Railroad Experience Museum, the Saturday train ride and lunch at Doe River Gorge, admission to Tweetsie Railroad on Saturday afternoon, plus Dan’l Boone Inn Catering at Tweetsie Railroad on Saturday evening.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!