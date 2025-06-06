East Tennessee & Western North Carolina Railroad Historical Society

TESTING 2026 ET&WNC Railroad Historical Society Convention

1216 W State of Franklin Rd

Johnson City, TN 37604, USA

Convention Attendee - Member
$100

This fee covers ALL Convention-sponsored activities and includes the Friday night banquet at the business meeting, admission to the Johnson City Railroad Experience Museum, the Saturday train ride and lunch at Doe River Gorge, admission to Tweetsie Railroad on Saturday afternoon, plus Dan’l Boone Inn Catering at Tweetsie Railroad on Saturday evening.

Convention Attendee - Guest
$100

Convention Attendee - Guest
$100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!