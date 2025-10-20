ETC Holiday Poinsettia Sale

Single Red Poinsettia Plant item
Single Red Poinsettia Plant
$15

Bright, full, and vibrant — perfect for tables, mantels, or gifts. This red poinsettia comes in a 6.5” pot and features 5-7 beautiful blooms.

Double White Poinsettia Plant item
Double White Poinsettia Plant
$28

A full holiday look- a lush display featuring two plants in a 7.5” pot with 10-14 white blooms.

Holiday Duo item
Holiday Duo
$40

A simple, classic combo. Perfect for gifting or decorating your home and office.

This savings bundle includes:

~ 1 Single Red Poinsettia

~ 1 Double White Poinsettia

Triple Cheer item
Triple Cheer
$42

A big pop of holiday color!
Great for windows, centerpieces, or sharing with friends.

~ 3 Single Red Poinsettias

Festive Family item
Festive Family
$54

A family favorite- a festive mix everyone will love.

This savings bundle includes:

~ 2 Single Red Poinsettias

~ 1 Double White Poinsettia

Frost & Flame item
Frost & Flame
$80

A balanced set that looks amazing grouped together or spread around your home.

This savings bundle includes:

~ 2 Single Red Poinsettias

~ 2 Double White Poinsettias

Holiday Home item
Holiday Home
$98

Our biggest bundle! For those who want to go all out! Decorate your whole house or share a few as gifts.

This savings bundle includes:

~ 3 Single Red Poinsettias

~ 2 Double White Poinsettias

$

