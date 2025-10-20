ETC Holiday Poinsettia Sale

Bright, full, and vibrant — perfect for tables, mantels, or gifts. This red poinsettia comes in a 6.5” pot and features 5-7 beautiful blooms.
A full holiday look- a lush display featuring two plants in a 7.5” pot with 10-14 white blooms.
A simple, classic combo. Perfect for gifting or decorating your home and office.
This savings bundle includes:
~ 1 Single Red Poinsettia
~ 1 Double White Poinsettia
A big pop of holiday color!
Great for windows, centerpieces, or sharing with friends.
~ 3 Single Red Poinsettias
A family favorite- a festive mix everyone will love.
This savings bundle includes:
~ 2 Single Red Poinsettias
~ 1 Double White Poinsettia
A balanced set that looks amazing grouped together or spread around your home.
This savings bundle includes:
~ 2 Single Red Poinsettias
~ 2 Double White Poinsettias
Our biggest bundle! For those who want to go all out! Decorate your whole house or share a few as gifts.
This savings bundle includes:
~ 3 Single Red Poinsettias
~ 2 Double White Poinsettias
