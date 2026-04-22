ETE Participant Highlights!

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“Amy with ETE has taught me what it’s like to advocate for myself against systems that aren’t openly welcoming. The ETE program has been a complete service gap filler for me as a blind mom. Without them, I wouldn’t have finished my Master’s in Social Work degree at all!"
“Since I started ETE, I got more confident & I talk more. I like how my job coach keeps up with me after I got a job. Other programs I have worked with don’t keep up with you after. I like the ETE Hangouts too, especially the art ones. We went to the aquarium & it was so fun.”
“Be The Change has helped me try to get a job, and get new tips on how to make money.”
“Without ETE I wouldn’t have my job at Goose Creek Rec. Center. I love going to work.”
“My experience with Be The Change Charleston was transformative, leading to significant personal and professional growth. Being part of an organization that empowers individuals and strengthens community bonds pushed me to step out of my comfort zone.
Halie, my ETE coach, provided consistent guidance and mentorship, which boosted my confidence. Each small achievement reinforced the notion that meaningful change begins with simple, deliberate actions.
This journey has not only shaped my own development but has also allowed me to contribute to a stronger and more resilient community. The experience continues to inspire me to pursue a lasting positive impact wherever I serve.
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