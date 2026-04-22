ETE Participant Highlights!

“My experience with Be The Change Charleston was transformative, leading to significant personal and professional growth. Being part of an organization that empowers individuals and strengthens community bonds pushed me to step out of my comfort zone.





Halie, my ETE coach, provided consistent guidance and mentorship, which boosted my confidence. Each small achievement reinforced the notion that meaningful change begins with simple, deliberate actions.





This journey has not only shaped my own development but has also allowed me to contribute to a stronger and more resilient community. The experience continues to inspire me to pursue a lasting positive impact wherever I serve.



