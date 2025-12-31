Eagle Bend Apostolic Church

Offered by

Eagle Bend Apostolic Church

Events & Merch

JR. Camp Yadah item
JR. Camp Yadah
$159

Early Bird Registration by April 12, 2026

JR. Camp Yadah - Ages 6 - 12

June 9th - 11th - Tuesday through Thursday


**Be sure to fill out paper registration/release form. Forms can be found at the welcome desk. Please do NOT register your child online. Eagle Bend Apostolic will register all children at one time**

SR. Camp Yadah item
SR. Camp Yadah
$159

Early Bird Registration by April 12, 2026

SR. Camp Yadah - Ages 13 & Up

June 2nd - 5th - Tuesday through Friday


**Be sure to fill out paper registration/release form. Forms can be found at the welcome desk. Please do NOT register your child online. Eagle Bend Apostolic will register all children at one time**

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!