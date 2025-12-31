Events & Merch

Early Bird Registration by April 12, 2026
JR. Camp Yadah - Ages 6 - 12
June 9th - 11th - Tuesday through Thursday
**Be sure to fill out paper registration/release form. Forms can be found at the welcome desk. Please do NOT register your child online. Eagle Bend Apostolic will register all children at one time**
Early Bird Registration by April 12, 2026
SR. Camp Yadah - Ages 13 & Up
June 2nd - 5th - Tuesday through Friday
**Be sure to fill out paper registration/release form. Forms can be found at the welcome desk. Please do NOT register your child online. Eagle Bend Apostolic will register all children at one time**
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