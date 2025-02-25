Fraternal Order of Eagles 929

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Fraternal Order of Eagles 929

About this event

EthanAlmighty Kindness Tour Event

Charity Admission and 1 Meal Ticket
$25
Admits 1 person. Includes 1 individual Terayaki Chickenor Vegi Lasagna Dinner and can be redeemed at check-in table. Please sign-in and present eTicket for admission & Meal Voucher etc.
Silver Contributor - Admit 1, 1-Meal & Contributor Pin
$125
Admits 1 person. Includes 1 individual Terayaki Chicken or Vegi Lasagna Dinner and can be redeemed at check-in table. Please sign-in and present eTicket for admission & Meal Voucher etc.
Gold Contributor - Admit 2, 2-Meals & Contributor Pin
$325
Includes entrance for 2 Terayaki Chicken or vegi-Lasagna meal tokens and Contributor Pin, recognition on Level 2 Contributor board. Meal can be redeemed at either Folsom Eagles Hall or Moose Lodge. Please sign-in and present eTicket for admission & Meal Voucher etc.
Diamond Contributor - Admit 2, 2-Meals & Contributor Pin
$625
Includes entrance for 2 Terayaki Chicken or vegi-Lasagna meal tokens and Contributor Pin, recognition on Level 2 Contributor board. Meal can be redeemed at either Folsom Eagles Hall or Moose Lodge. Please sign-in and present eTicket for admission & Meal Voucher etc.admission & Meal Voucher etc
DIRECT DONATION
$25
We appreciate any additional donations you would be kind to donate. You can donate in increments of $25.

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