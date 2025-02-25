EthanAlmighty Kindness Tour Event

Includes entrance for 2 Terayaki Chicken or vegi-Lasagna meal tokens and Contributor Pin, recognition on Level 2 Contributor board. Meal can be redeemed at either Folsom Eagles Hall or Moose Lodge. Please sign-in and present eTicket for admission & Meal Voucher etc.

Includes entrance for 2 Terayaki Chicken or vegi-Lasagna meal tokens and Contributor Pin, recognition on Level 2 Contributor board. Meal can be redeemed at either Folsom Eagles Hall or Moose Lodge. Please sign-in and present eTicket for admission & Meal Voucher etc.

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